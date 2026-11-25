In my last column, I talked about the widely held belief, backed up by at least some data, that Americans, and perhaps left-leaning Americans in particular, cut each other off over politics more than we used to. I tried to state the problem without minimizing the importance of politics, as I find too many commentators do. Now I’m going to consider some possible causes. If more people are cutting each other off, why might that be?



Political salience in everyday life is high. We are living in an era in which the gap between mainstream liberals and mainstream conservatives is not just stark; it’s quite consequential. Now, there are major disagreements within each side as well. I have differences with other liberals and leftists that are almost as absolute as my differences with many Republicans. Some liberals subscribe to a worldview in which it is acceptable to permanently damage a local economy in order to promote growth elsewhere; I find such “sacrifice zones” repugnant. To my left, some radicals are cavalier about violence, or at least they talk like they are. But neither sacrifice zones nor Maoist permanent revolution are on the table right now. Mass deportation is—so circumstances have made my differences with those who support such things impossible to ignore.

Politics reframes the personal. When I talk to a young person who is out of touch with family over politics, they almost always begin with something like this: “Grandpa was always difficult.” Then I hear a story of a person who was more than difficult, who was verbally abusive or worse. At some point Grandpa grows obsessed with a political cause du jour. The insults and denigration keep coming, but they have a different theme now, and they are accompanied by a general invective against some vulnerable demographic slice of humanity. This broader cruelty on Grandpa’s part reframes his earlier behavior. We will put up with being mistreated by family because we love our family and because such mistreatment can simply feel like a norm. A change in someone’s politics, or a more overt concern with politics, can cause us to see an old behavior as it always was. And because technology now encourages us to use our political affiliations and opinions as forms of branding, we are perhaps likelier to learn things about the opinions of the difficult people in our lives, things that cause us to see them in a new light.



Everybody’s suddenly estranged because nobody’s gradually estranged anymore. In 1928, you didn’t write a stupid, overwrought status update ending your relationship with your brother because he supported Al Smith over Herbert Hoover. Instead, you moved across the country for a job, exchanged brief, newsy letters with your brother a handful of times a year (since you were working 12-hour days and he was managing the old farm), and gradually grew apart. Once or twice in 20 or 30 years, one of you made an emotional and confusing visit to the other. Perhaps you sent money home, if you made any.



Nowadays, what happens is that you move across the country, you settle into your life or your series of lives, and your brother remains a constant presence in your life via social media and maybe a group text. But the version of him that you see consists disproportionately of his least considered, basest opinions. Every time you post that you are sad about the killing of a Black teenager by a trigger-happy cop or an emotionally fragile suburbanite, your brother responds with some nonsense about “losing our country” or “thuggish young men.”

This becomes your brother’s most active form of presence in your life. The immense things the two of you used to share—a significant fraction of a childhood, responsibility for the well-being of aging parents—are obscured by the sheer frequency with which he thrusts his ugliest thoughts in your face. Where in the previous scenario you remain, in a sense, united by childhood memories that have a glaze of nostalgia over them, now those memories are overwritten by these constant reminders of his most offensive ideas—or even updates on his gradual radicalization. Each post registers as a little annoyance, a little disappointment, and they hang around in the mind as well as in the feed, demanding some sort of action.



It’s the phones. Here I might sound, for just a moment, like a conservative myself. It’s the damn phones—and the standing invitation they pose to us to occupy ourselves with high-calorie, low-nutrient stimuli. Social media invites us not only to reduce ourselves to sets of opinions and preferences but to play characters: the curmudgeon, the brat, the crabgrass frontiersman, the dismayed onlooker. With phones mediating the relationship between you and your awful brother, you are continually tempted to add drama—catharsis—to what might otherwise remain a low-level background stressor. Those same phones are also pushing your brother to keep verbalizing ugliness for the sake of attention. Through repetition, he comes to identify more and more with parts of himself that in another setting he might gradually let go of or even actively reject. (It matters when people embrace evil, but there is a considerable amount of moral luck at work whenever we do so or don’t.)



Phones haven’t made us fundamentally worse, but they’ve changed our situation. Social media rewards those of us who can frame mundane life as drama—or better, melodrama—with ourselves as the put-upon hero and others as the villains. A serialized drama needs little catharses every now and then: Don’t ever speak to me again. I’m returning your Christmas presents. But we don’t live in an Aristotelian tragedy. We live in reality.