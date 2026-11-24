A new report from the Nexus Project, an antisemitism research group, finds that antisemitic content is widespread on Instagram, and much of it is chosen by the site’s recommendation or suggestion system.

The report, which was published last week describes an experiment a Nexus researcher performed last month. The researcher set up an Instagram account and searched for the word “synagogue.” Within an hour, Instagram recommended 15 videos. Of them, 14 were antisemitic, nine from verified accounts, the report found.

Among those recommended videos: “Jews started LGBTQ?”; a debate clip arguing that Ashkenazi Jews “aren’t real Jews”; and a Bible health kit sold inside a lesson on who the “real” Israelites are.

The report is the first time the Nexus Project has investigated tech platform practices. It has previously published toolkits, guides and explainers on antisemitism. The new report, said Elad Nehorai, a consultant who wrote the study for Nexus, was intended “to help organizations and individuals understand the ways in which antisemitism has changed and evolved on Instagram.”

It blamed the widespread antisemitic content on Meta’s 2025 decision to limit content moderation and instead let users report hateful content. (Meta owns Instagram.) The report argued that decision, coupled with the acceleration of AI-generated content and algorithms that recommend those posts to others, (regardless of who users follow) has compounded the prevalence of antisemitic videos and comments on the site.

“Three things now work together,” the report said. “AI makes antisemitic content cheap to produce, in any quantity and with any face. The end of active moderation means none of it comes down unless someone reports it and a reviewer agrees. And Meta’s recommendation system tries each post on strangers and pushes the ones that hold attention.”

Meta responded in a statement saying:

“Our commitment and dedication to tackling antisemitism is unchanged. We have not removed any antisemitism-specific protections and we continue to prohibit harmful stereotypes about Jewish people, Holocaust denial, white supremacist and dangerous organizations, and the use of the term Zionist as a proxy for Jewish or Israeli people in hate speech. This report contains both factual inaccuracies and misrepresentations of our standard that this type of violent and hateful material has no place on our platforms. In fact, since 2025 the prevalence of hateful conduct violations on our platforms, which we regularly report publicly, has remained consistent. Our policies prohibit content that attacks people based on their race, ethnicity, religion or any other protected characteristics, and we’ll continue taking action against any violating content we identify.”

In January 2025, Meta announced it was loosening its content rules, dropping third-party fact-checking and scaling back proactive moderation, arguing that its approach was too often “getting in the way of the free expression we set out to enable.”

The report said that Meta often refuses to take down antisemitic content when it is reported. It cites The Anti-Defamation League’s 2026 study that found a 93 percent non-removal rate for reported extremist content on Instagram.

Many of the posts blame Jews. In one video, Black Americans are told that Jews ran the slave trade. In another, Muslims are told that Islamophobia is “Jewish propaganda,” the report said.

The Nexus report has two recommendations for people viewing antisemitic content: Don’t engage with the posts, and don’t share them with friends. “Nothing you say will change them, and every reply helps them,” the report said.

It does recommend reporting some antisemitic posts to Instagram separately. “Report only clear breaks of Meta’s own rules, such as Holocaust denial, claims of Jewish control or praise for Hitler.” But it also warns: “Expect most reports to fail.” —Religion News Service