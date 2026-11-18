Gladys isn’t real. She is a composite character I came up with to narrate the reactions to innovation that a church often has to deal with. At first she was just a name—not coincidentally, a name no one in the churches I’ve served has had, so I apologize in advance to any real Gladyses reading this—suggesting the demographic center of gravity in many churches. Gladys is of the Silent or early boomer cohort, with habits and expectations widely held by people whose formative church experiences came in the 1950s and ’60s. When I wanted to explain the difficulty of winning acceptance for ambitious change, she was there as my shorthand: Gladys wouldn’t like this.



As improvised ideas that turn into running bits sometimes are, this was a glib and ultimately demeaning way to talk about real human feelings. I should have been kinder to Gladys, even though she doesn’t exist. Because the longer I worked with this protean stereotype, the more real she became to me. And recently she suddenly became deeply sympathetic as well.

I was talking to someone I’d just met who had experienced a religious revival after years of rejecting a horrendously high-control Christian upbringing. Being exposed to the more progressive and activist theologies that have gained some prominence during the second Trump administration had sparked something powerful and brought them to a mainline church. The problem, unsurprisingly, is that the congregation in question appears to be dying—and to be largely uninterested in, even hostile to, the things it would need to do to continue its ministry.



This person’s frustration was entirely legitimate. No one can be highly involved in older mainline congregations for very long without seeing their culture stifle something useful or innovative. “We’re called to carry a flame, not worship the ashes,” they told me. In this light, the stasis, the triviality, the stuckness in the past—it was all baffling.



While I could hardly disagree, I felt obligated to offer an empathetic account of why people are attached, often pathologically, to “the way things are” or, perhaps worse, “the way things used to be.” That’s when Gladys stepped out of the wings.



For Gladys, I explained, the church sanctuary is not just an underutilized space where a dusty ritual happens. Gladys remembers bringing her children there every Sunday, children who are grown up now and don’t call as often as she’d like. Gladys was there week after week with her husband, and being there reminds her of him. When he was in hospice, their pastor and their church friends visited him. When he died, the church might not have given her a particularly helpful script for her grief, but they acknowledged it and prayed for her. When her son got divorced, no one really knew what to say, least of all Gladys herself, but people were kind to her about it. Changing the service or the sanctuary is tantamount to rearranging her memories, memories of the best part of her life, and that is a lot to ask anyone to embrace.

It’s true that Gladys is old-fashioned. She takes the daily newspaper and actually reads it. She sends thank-you notes in a still-legible cursive hand. She may be more grateful that women can be pastors in principle than she is eager to be led by a woman in her own congregation. She cares about racial justice but has never heard anyone use the term BIPOC. She cares about tradition but does not know what traditionalists mean when they call something “based” (which is fine because neither do they). She is behind the times, but in fairness, the times have mostly just gotten coarser and stupider around her.



She didn’t leave when the former pastor was too liberal or too conservative or just too dull. She doesn’t like drums in church, but she doesn’t get up and leave when she hears them. This may appear to newcomers as a lack of strong principle or even as a bitter carapace over her heart, but it is an experience of loyalty few people in younger cohorts ever give themselves the chance to have. Her antiquated methods for minimizing ego threats—excessive decorum, putting on nicer clothes or more makeup than a situation requires, keeping a stiff upper lip—appear profoundly unhealthy to people with newer, more fashionable neuroses. Seven decades of regular church attendance and daily devotionals have not turned her into Teresa of Ávila or Søren Kierkegaard or James Cone, nor would seven more. Younger people, even her own grandchildren, sometimes think of her as privileged, or else as cringe, and in the right moment she might agree. But when she thinks of her own life, she sees kinds of thrift and self-sacrifice she hopes they will never have to know. She has kept her darkest struggles largely to herself.



Gladys, I freely acknowledged to this disenchanted would-be church leader, is part of the reason the church is dying. But she is also a big reason, maybe the primary reason, the church is still alive.

“Human beings are very disappointing,” I confessed. “I am very disappointing. But I do have to love the people I serve like Jesus loves them, and like Jesus loves me.” Gladys often appears to people in my role as a disappointment and an obstacle. But what I wish I had found a way to say is that almost everyone is conservative and stodgy and hidebound and stuck in the past about something. Whether it’s printed books, the look and feel of a neighborhood, the music of our youth, multi-camera sitcoms, social media before algorithms took it over, or even just a vivid period in our own lives, we all have something that can bring out our own stubborn refusal to get with the times.



And something Gladys knows that many people don’t is how to love a dying thing. Jesus, too, is a dying thing, and Jesus knows how to love dying, disappointing, small-minded things like me and like Gladys. We’re a lot alike. And the truth of it is that if Gladys did exist, I would have as much to learn from her as she does from me.