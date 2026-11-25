A volunteer lays carpet on the outside area of a mosque for Friday prayers during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

The future of religion will belong to faith groups that have the most children.

The number of Muslims is projected to nearly double by 2070 to about 3.6 billion adherents worldwide, while Christians could grow by 30 percent to just under 3 billion. Hindus could grow by 17 percent worldwide to 1.4 billion, according to a new report from Pew Research.

The growth in these faith groups will be largely driven by demographics.

Muslims, according to Pew’s data, are younger than other faith groups, with a median age of 24, compared to 33 for non-Muslims. And Muslims have more children, with a median of 3.1, compared to a median of 2 children for non-Muslims.

If current trends continue, Muslims will become the world’s largest faith group by 2035.

“In the coming decades, religious groups will grow and contract at different speeds, reshaping the religious makeup of the world’s six major regions,” according to Pew’s study, released November 18.

To make their projections, Pew researchers relied primarily on demographic trends, including fertility and mortality rates for faith groups, along with the median age of members of religious faiths. The report assumes that switching between faiths—and patterns of migration—will remain constant.

Pew found that by 2070, the Democratic Republic of the Congo will have the most Christians, surpassing the US, and more than half of the world’s Christians will be found in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The greatest population growth in the coming decades is projected to occur in sub-Saharan African countries, where most people are Christian,” according to the report. “Rapid growth among Christians in this region will offset the slower rate of growth—and in some cases, decline—of Christians elsewhere.

Pakistan will have the largest Muslim population, and India will have the largest Hindu population, though Pew found the Hindu population outside India will grow faster than the population in India.

‘Conrad Hackett, associate director of research and senior demographer at Pew, said that most of the growth in the world’s Muslim population is projected to happen in countries like Pakistan, where there is a Muslim majority. But even in countries where Muslims are a minority, they tend to be younger and have more children than non-Muslims. For example, in Europe, Muslims have an average of 1.9 children—which is lower than in other parts of the world but still higher than the average European.

“In every region of the world, Muslims are demographically distinct,” he said.

Buddhists will decline worldwide, in Pew’s projections, mainly due to declining populations in China, Japan, and South Korea. The number of the religiously unaffiliated, also known as nones, will drop, mainly due to China’s population decline.

But the decline of the religiously unaffiliated will vary by region. In Europe, the unaffiliated are projected to grow from about a quarter of the population today to a third by 2070, while the Muslim population is projected to double from 6 percent to 13 percent. Christians will remain the majority in Europe, despite dropping from 67 percent to 52 percent. Christians will also remain a majority in Latin America and the Caribbean (77 percent) as well as Sub-Saharan Africa (59 percent). Other faiths, such as Sikhs, Jains, Baha’is, and Daoists, are expected to grow but remain small.

“All other religions combined (including Baha’is, Daoists, Jains, Sikhs, adherents of folk religions and many other groups) are expected to experience a modest increase in number,” according to the report. “However, they will slip below 2% of the global population by 2070.”

By 2070, 35.8 percent of the world’s population is projected to be Muslim, followed by Christians (29.1 percent), the unaffiliated (17 percent) and Hindus (13.6 percent).

Hackett said he was struck by the impact the population decline in China will have on religion. That country is expected to decline by about 400 million people in the future—roughly the size of the US population.

“That’s going to make a big dent in the number of people globally who are Buddhist, who are unaffiliated — who just won’t be part of the Chinese population anymore,” he said.

While the number of the unaffiliated will grow in other parts of the world, like in the US, that growth can’t keep up with the population decline in China.

In the US, Christians are projected to remain the largest group (47.8 percent) but will no longer be a majority if current trends continue. Nones will be the next largest group at 41.3 percent, while non-Christian faiths will make up 10.8 percent of the population.

Pew’s most recent projections for the US are slightly different from those made in 2022, which projected Christians could be 46 percent of the population by 2070 and non-Christian faiths would be between 12 percent and 13 percent of the population. Pew now projects that the Hindu population in the US will double by 2070, going from just under 1 percent to 2 percent, while the Muslim population will triple in size, from 1.2 percent to 3.7 percent. Jews are projected to decline from 1.7 percent of the US population to 1.2 percent.

“The projected change among Christians and unaffiliated people will largely be driven by religious switching. Christians tend to lose more followers than they gain through switching in the U.S.,” according to the report. “In addition, unaffiliated Americans are younger, on average, than U.S. Christians.”

Worldwide, the number of countries where Muslims are in the majority (53) will remain mostly the same by 2070 (54) in Pew’s projections. The countries where the unaffiliated are the majority will grow from 10 to 13, while the number of countries with a Christian majority will drop from 120 to 110 in 2070, according to Pew’s projections.

The recent Pew report also includes a look back at previous projections from 2015. That report was mostly accurate but was off when it came to the religiously unaffiliated. Pew previously projected that the nones would grow in number but would not keep up with population growth. Instead, the unaffiliated grew faster than Pew projected.

In its current projection, Pew relied on data about switching between faiths, especially religious disaffiliation, which it expected to continue. By 2027, Pew projects that more people will leave a faith (211 million) than will go from being unaffiliated to joining a faith (94 million). Pew also projects that more people will leave Christianity and become nones (199 million) than will go from being unaffiliated to Christian (94 million). Switching rates from other faiths are projected to remain small.

Still, as Pew notes, the rates of switching could change in the future.

“On the other hand, it’s also possible that there could be a turn toward religion among ‘nones’ in the future, a process of re-affiliation or religious revival among people who often hold some spiritual beliefs even if they don’t identify with any religious group,” researchers wrote. —Religion News Service