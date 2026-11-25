If one listens to certain political figures or participates in the life of a Christian denomination, one might think that Christians are obsessed with issues of sexuality and gender. My own denomination, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, spent a decade studying, debating, and voting on whether to allow same-sex unions and the ordination of people who are in them. The decision to approve both prompted hundreds of Lutheran congregations to form a new denomination focused on upholding “traditional” teachings on sex and gender. The ELCA statement is currently under revision yet again because of continuing debates. My colleagues in other denominations speak about similar stories in their own church families.



In this sweeping chronicle of Christian debates about sexuality, marriage, and gender from the New Testament until the present day, historian Diarmaid MacCulloch puts these debates in historical perspective. Beginning with Greek philosophical and Hellenistic Jewish teachings on gender, the book explores the cultural environment in which the early Christian movement and Christian scriptures took shape. MacCulloch’s decision to start with those teachings, rather than the text of the New Testament, reflects the book’s overarching argument that Christian debates about the theologies and regulations of human sexuality and gender roles always reflect or respond to the cultural environments in which Christians practice their faith.

Christianity is unique in its claim that God took the form of a human being. However, Jesus’ birth and family life are atypical. Traditionally, Christianity holds that Jesus was conceived by the Holy Spirit and born to a virgin. Roman Catholic teaching eventually claimed that Mary’s conception was special too, a claim that was only necessary because of the emerging belief that the sin of Adam was transmitted from one generation to the next by sexual reproduction—a belief not explicated in scripture, which clearly notes that Jesus had brothers and sisters. Nor did Jesus live in a typical family, since he remained unmarried, never had children, and claimed that his family consisted of those who did God’s will. Early debates over Christology proved just how difficult it was for Christians to accept and talk about the ways that earthly bodies, capable of both sickness and arousal, suffering and ecstasy, could contain the Divine.



MacCulloch’s clear and witty prose makes the book a joy to read. Writing on depictions of the angelic visitation to Mary in art, he observes, “Angelic maleness did tiptoe in later centuries toward androgyny, underlined in art by the quiet decision of Christian artists during the fourth century CE that angels should not sport beards, and by the general pretty-­boy good looks of angels ever since.” Noting the continued presence of married Roman Catholic priests with children centuries after official celibacy rules went into effect, he quips, “Right up to the Reformation, bishops in Switzerland appreciated a steady and reliable income stream from fines on their parish clergy from what were officially defined as concubines.”

Protestant thinking about sex and gender was radically transformed by the Reformation. Protestants no longer believed that devotion to God through celibacy was the highest Christian calling. Rather, they extolled the practice of marriage and family life. This change came about in part because of who was writing about sexuality and family. MacCulloch notes with characteristic wit that during the Reformation, “virtually for the first time, theological discussion of marriage and family was conducted by those with practical experience of marriage: even some women.”



MacCulloch combines meticulous scholarship with an accessible narrative, including an annotated biography and abundant footnotes for those who want to explore more scholarly treatments of any covered topic. The book clearly shows that, far from being timeless and unchanging, Christian teachings on sex and gender are remarkably diverse and fluid. Christian teachings have always responded to changing political, cultural, and economic traditions, and Chris­tianity continues to develop in relation to cultural thinking about the ordering of love, sexuality, and family life. Without saying so explicitly, MacCulloch argues that the most Christian way to formulate a position on sexuality and gender is to look at cultural contexts and configurations in light of the gospel—and to try to be faithful in a tradition whose texts leave at best fragmentary instructions regarding issues at the heart of current debates.