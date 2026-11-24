My work as a police officer in Scotland taught me a lot about institutional transformation. Now I see similar dynamics at work in the US church.

Before I entered ministry, I served as a police officer in Scotland, eventually rising to the rank of inspector. Some of the most formative leadership lessons I learned came not in moments of public crisis but during a period of institutional transformation that, at least on paper, appeared orderly and rational.

In 2013, Scotland’s eight regional police forces were merged into a single national police service. In practical terms, this represented one of the most significant changes to Scottish policing in a generation. Policing in Scotland had historically been delivered through regional forces, each with its own leadership structures, operational culture, and local priorities. The move to a single national service sought to create greater consistency, resilience, and efficiency across the country while preserving local accountability. It involved redesigning command structures, integrating specialist functions, harmonizing policies and procedures, and reimagining how local and national policing responsibilities would be balanced. Supporters saw an opportunity to strengthen public services; critics worried that centralization would increase political interference while weakening local knowledge and responsiveness. The stakes felt high precisely because the changes touched on questions of identity, trust, and belonging as much as organizational design. Subscribe Read our latest issue or browse back issues. I was part of the national reform project responsible for helping design the future structure of road policing within this new national model. Much of the work was strategic: structure, governance, staffing, accountability, operational design. It involved the language of modern reform, efficiency, consistency, resilience, and public value. But leadership during institutional change rarely turns on organizational language alone.

What I remember most from that period are not charts or strategy papers but conversations. Communities feared losing local knowledge and presence. Officers worried that centralization would create distance between leadership, frontline realities, and access to specialist resources. Staff asked hard questions about office closures, response coverage, accountability, and culture. Beneath the practical concerns was something less technical but more significant: uncertainty about whether the institution they had served would still recognize them, hear them, or value what mattered to them.

The most important leadership lesson I carried out of that period was this: People can often live with decisions they do not fully agree with, provided they believe the process treated them with dignity and seriousness. People did not need every concern resolved in their favor. But they needed to know they had been genuinely heard—not managed, not reassured through polished language, but truly attended to.

It’s a distinction that matters more than it is usually given credit for. There is a meaningful difference between disagreement and alienation. People can disagree with leadership and remain committed to a shared future. What becomes corrosive is the sense that decisions are happening around them rather than with them, that institutional transformation requires the emotional detachment of those most affected by it, as if their feelings were obstacles to be overcome rather than realities to be engaged.

At the time, I understood this as a principle of effective leadership. Years later, I have come to see it as something deeper: a theological claim about trust, belonging, and what communities owe each other in seasons of uncertainty.

Often people can live with decisions they don’t like, provided they have been heard—not managed, not reassured through polished language, but truly attended to.

After leaving policing, I served as a parish minister in Scotland during another period of significant public fracture. If police reform taught me about institutional trust, pastoral ministry taught me about relational trust, and how quickly it can become fragile when identity itself feels contested.



The Scottish independence referendum in 2014 was, for many outside Scotland, a constitutional question. For those living within it, it often felt far more personal. Debates about governance, sovereignty, and economic future became intertwined with questions of identity, history, and hope. Communities divided along lines not always visible beforehand. Families discovered political disagreements that carried unexpected emotional weight. Friendships were strained. Social assumptions shifted in ways that left residue long after the ballots were counted.



The referendum was not uniquely destructive. After all, democracies depend on robust disagreement, and political debate should not be romanticized as social pathology. But what became clear in pastoral ministry was how quickly disagreement can become relational sorting when trust is already thin. When people feel they cannot predict whether those they love will remain loyal across a difference of conviction, they begin to manage their relationships more carefully. They self-censor, or they double down. Either way, something honest is lost.



Brexit intensified much of this. Once again, political questions became personal ones. Once again, people found themselves making rapid moral judgments about one another based on public positions. Once again, wider social anxiety entered private relationships, including those formed and sustained within congregations. Churches were not exempt; they never are.



Congregations carry these tensions because they are made up of real people, living in real communities, shaped by the same pressures as everyone else. Worship does not suspend polarization at the door. Pastoral ministry increasingly involved conversations in which the presenting issue was political but the deeper concern was belonging: Would disagreement change relationships? Could people remain in community when assumptions about loyalty, identity, and values felt unstable? Was difference survivable? Those questions have only become more pressing.

Now serving in the United States, I encounter similar dynamics in a different context. The political vocabulary differs, as does the institutional history. The cultural patterns have their own distinct American character. But the emotional architecture is strikingly familiar. Trust in institutions has weakened across almost every sector of public life. Public discourse has grown harsher. Political disagreement increasingly functions as moral classification: To know someone’s politics is presumed to be sufficient to know their character. Social media has accelerated certainty while diminishing curiosity, rewarding provocation over nuance and tribal coherence over honest inquiry.



Many communities feel fragmented not simply because people disagree but because they no longer trust disagreement itself to remain relationally safe. To disagree is to risk being cast out, not merely corrected. That shift—from argument to exclusion as the dominant response to difference—represents something significant in the social fabric. It is a social and spiritual problem, not merely a political one.



One thing that makes this moment especially difficult is the fact that many of the spaces where people once learned the ordinary habits of coexistence have weakened or disappeared. As “third places” like pubs, civic groups, libraries, and neighborhood associations are on the wane, so too is the everyday discipline of proximity that helps sustain trust across differences. Though digital life has expanded our capacity for communication, it has narrowed our range of embodied encounters. Online communities tend to reinforce affinity rather than complexity. We increasingly gather around shared preferences, shared outrage, or curated identity. The result is not simply loneliness—though loneliness is rising—but a reduction in the embodied proximity that third places promote.



Living alongside difference teaches patience, nuance, and resilience in ways that digital interaction rarely replicates. It allows people to become more than their positions. It complicates easy assumptions. It forces repeated human contact that softens caricature and makes it harder to reduce a neighbor to a category. Without such spaces, it becomes easier to fear difference. And when difference becomes threatening, belonging becomes conditional.



Churches are not immune from the wider collapse of trust. They carry their own wounds, failures, scandals, institutional defensiveness, and histories of exclusion. Many people approach organized religion with understandable skepticism. Some arrive wary of institutions that have failed them before. Others have concluded that the church is simply another institution demanding confidence it has not earned. Still others are simply exhausted.



Merely claiming a theological mandate does not make an institution deserving of people’s trust. Any honest Christian reflection must begin by acknowledging this. And yet precisely because so many communal spaces have weakened, the church’s social and theological vocation has become even more significant—not despite its wounds but through them.



The church is not just a provider of religious services or a spiritual vendor in a crowded marketplace of consumer choice. Nor should it aspire to be simply another ideological tribe organized around certainty and self-protection. At its best, the church offers something more, something increasingly rare: a place where belonging is not contingent upon sameness.



This is a theological claim, not a sentimental one. The Christian story begins not with human agreement but with divine initiative in the face of estrangement. The central claim of the gospel is not that people find their way to harmony through better argument or sufficient goodwill. It is that God comes near in the midst of fracture. The incarnation matters here: In Christian theology, God’s response to distance is not abstraction but presence. Not superior messaging from a safe remove but embodied encounter, marked by vulnerability and the willingness to be wounded.



Whatever else one says about Christian leadership, it must be shaped by this pattern. The logic of the incarnation is the logic of showing up, not when conditions are favorable but precisely when they are not.

This has implications for how trust is rebuilt. Institutions often assume trust returns through competence, polished communication, strategic clarity, or effective reputation management. These things are not irrelevant. Poor leadership does not become virtuous because it is sincere. Competence, transparency, and sound governance matter. But trust is rarely rebuilt by technique alone because trust is not finally a technical problem.



People trust communities where they experience integrity, consistency, and truthful presence over time. They trust spaces where difficult questions can be asked without immediate defensiveness. They trust leaders who remain human rather than managerial abstractions, who can acknowledge uncertainty, absorb criticism without retaliation, and keep promises even when no one is watching.

When Thomas encounters Jesus after the resurrection (John 20:24–29), he does not trust the testimony he has received from others, and he says so plainly. Jesus does not shame his skepticism or demand abstract assent to a propositional claim. Instead, he offers encounter—presence marked not by perfection but by wounds. “Put your finger here,” he says. “See my hands.” The risen Christ is recognizable not despite his wounds but through them.



Fragile trust is restored relationally, slowly, through repeated experiences of credibility. The Thomas story is not primarily about doubt as intellectual failing; it is about what honest encounter makes possible. Thomas needs to be met where his uncertainty actually is, not where it is convenient for others to pretend it is.



That insight may be especially important in contemporary church life, where the temptation toward performance is considerable. Leaders facing distrust often feel pressure to pro­ject confidence, reassure quickly, control narratives, or appear emotionally untroubled. Professionalism can become a form of armor. But communities do not trust perfection. They trust integrity; they trust honesty. They trust leaders willing to remain present in discomfort rather than retreating behind institutional language.



This does not mean leaders should be passive or endlessly consultative. Not every decision can satisfy every perspective. Leadership requires judgment, boundaries, and responsibility for outcomes. There are moments when decisive action is itself an act of care. But there is a significant difference between leadership that makes difficult decisions transparently and leadership that unintentionally communicates, through its manner, that those most affected are obstacles rather than participants.



This returns us to the subject of belonging. One of the most pressing challenges facing Christian communities is not simply managing disagreement but creating environments where disagreement does not automatically threaten membership in the community itself. This feels increasingly countercultural. Contemporary public life often teaches that belonging depends on alignment, shared politics, shared assumptions, shared ideological confidence. When difference is viewed as evidence of a threat rather than a sign of complexity, departure becomes the rational reaction to dissent.



The church should offer a different imagination. Not because Christians are naturally less tribal—history offers abundant evidence to the contrary—but because the gospel calls communities into a different logic of belonging. Early Christian communities were hardly models of effortless harmony. They were culturally diverse, economically unequal, politically complicated, and often internally tense. Paul’s letters read as urgent correspondences with communities in conflict. Disagreement was certainly present in the early church. But so was the theological claim that what held them together was the grace of God made visible in Jesus Christ—not ideological coherence, not ethnic solidarity, not shared social status. Grace created community where sameness could not.



The church cannot heal every social fracture. It should not imagine itself uniquely virtuous or exempt from the forces that fragment other communities. But if many civic spaces no longer reliably cultivate habits of coexistence, then the church’s role as a community of belonging carries weight beyond its own institutional interests.



This may require rethinking what successful ministry looks like. Success is often measured through growth metrics, strategic outcomes, institutional stability, or cultural relevance. While these may all have their place, perhaps the most pressing questions of our moment are less measurable: Can a congregation become a place where disagreement remains survivable? Can people ask difficult questions without fearing exclusion? Can political assumptions be held more lightly than baptismal identity? Can communities create enough trust that difference does not immediately produce fracture?



These are not abstract questions. They determine whether churches become spaces of repair or simply mirrors of wider fragmentation.

In both policing and ministry I have learned that trust rebuilds slowly, and rarely through dramatic gestures. More often it is recovered through repeated acts of credibility: listening well, keeping promises, admitting uncertainty, making room for complexity, showing up consistently even when there is no immediate reward for doing so. Trust grows where people experience themselves as participants rather than obstacles. Belonging blossoms where people know that disagreement does not automatically cancel relationship.



We are living through an era of political, social, institutional, and relational fragmentation. Loneliness rises, and suspicion rises alongside it. Shared spaces shrink. Public trust weakens. In such a moment, the church has the opportunity not merely to defend inherited structures but to become a practitioner of communal repair. This work is slower than many leaders prefer. It requires communities willing to practice, imperfectly, what they proclaim. But the gospel continues to call communities into a different way of being human together, a way shaped not by the sorting logic of contemporary public life but by the disruptive, inconvenient, profoundly costly hospitality of God.