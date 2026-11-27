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For more commentary on this week's readings, see the Reflections on the Lectionary page. For full-text access to all articles, subscribe to the Century.

While this week’s reading from Mark places a profound importance on being ready to meet Jesus’ call whenever and however it comes, it doesn’t offer much comfort, much succor, or even much practical information about exactly how one is to be prepared. It can be assumed that following the framework established in last week’s reading from Matthew 25 would be a good start: You’re meeting Jesus’ call every time you treat a human being with the care and dignity you would treat the Divine, if God happened to show up on your doorstep. (It’s not impossible; I mean, it happened to Abraham a time or two.)

What I appreciate about Paul’s opening lines in 1 Corinthians is the insistence that we won’t be left hanging, needing to somehow meet expectations we don’t really know or fully understand. The easiest way to set someone up for eventual (or even immediate) failure is to give them a task without any of the tools or skills necessary to actually achieve it. Paul is claiming that if we open ourselves to lives of service to Christ, God will meet us where we are and ensure that we can receive, and develop, any skill we need to perform our task of treating each person like Jesus. Even better, Paul argues, is that it’s obvious his readers have been focused on that task, as he can see how many in the community have been open to receiving Jesus’ gifts through the visible ways that the gifts have impacted the community.

One of the things I find most powerful about letters, whether they be scripture or just the ordinary miracle that is a personal letter between friends, is a profound sense of individuality: More than any other form of writing, letters emit an overwhelming sense of connection to their author. When I read Paul rejoicing in the fact that God always seems to give him what he needs to do his work and when he needs it, I can viscerally sense that this is wisdom distilled from a significant amount of personal experience. Paul knows what he’s talking about.

I can trust his assurance here that God won’t abandon us to fail, because I know that not only did God rise to meet the Corinthians, he also did so for Paul—and if anyone needed some guidance from Jesus, it was Paul in his Saul era. The intimacy of letters collapses the distance of time, and I know that God is staying with us as we wait expectantly for the revealing of the Son of Man in due time—because God stayed with Paul, and he regularly made a point of mentioning exactly how much of God’s invaluable help he regularly received. Paul wants us to use him as an example, and I’ll take him at his word.