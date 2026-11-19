“So the Democrats win, and all of a sudden my students’ Catholic theology teacher is gay!”

I posted this joke on social media the day after the midterms, sending up the panic expressed by some conservatives that if Republicans didn’t stay in power, their worst nightmares would come true. In the case of my one-liner, the panic was that gays would wind up teaching Catholic theology, and the joke was that, well, actually, we’ve been teaching it for a long time. No need to panic, babes.

“A friend of mine had trans surgery this afternoon so they could vote twice,” a friend joked in our group chat. That kicked off the sharing of more comic memes taking aim at conservative anxieties: LGBTQ issues, socialism, voter fraud, medical conspiracies. We found some gems. “Doing a line of vaccines to celebrate,” read one. “Let’s ban straight marriage while we’re at it,” read another. And my personal favorite, “We’re gonna rename the Gulf of America ‘the Big Gay Lake of Mexico.’”

My own post started to generate a lot of reactions among my friends. Folks kept joining in, and the comment section grew. Eventually, I got bored. And then I felt bad. Not because the fears these jokes take aim at (kids using litter boxes in public schools, for example) shouldn’t be laughed at, but because there’s a fine line between sending something up and putting someone down.

Don’t get me wrong. I love an inappropriate joke tossed out at exactly the wrong time. The first time I met my mother-in-law, my husband took me to visit her grave. Just before we left, Andy took a picture of the site. “I know this is stupid, but I just like doing it,” he told me through tears. “It’s not stupid at all,” I said, pulling out my phone to snap a picture. “Go stand with her and I’ll get you both.”

Jokes about my dead mother-in-law, like all jokes, fall broadly into two categories: jokes that keep people out, and jokes that invite people in. When I saw my husband in pain, I tried to tell the second kind of joke—to bring us together, not to keep anyone out. (Graves already do a pretty good job of that.) And so it is with the political jokes we tell. They can bring us together or divide us even further.

Most of my academic work has focused on teasing out the theological and ethical potential of camp. Defining camp in a paragraph is not easy; there’s no elevator pitch for it. But if I had to start somewhere I’d say that camp is a strategy for laughing at the un-laugh-at-able. Dead mothers-in-law, for instance. As Susan Sontag once put it, camp dethrones the serious. Or as I like to put it, camp takes the serious (kinda) seriously, but refuses to let the serious take it. Camp sends up the serious, knocks it off its pedestal, laughs at it so hard that it starts to wonder if it should laugh too. Camp is transformative. Its eye is on possibility: What might this serious world become if it let go of itself?

Because of its healing potential, camp has often been cultivated in marginalized groups, like the gay men who perfected and popularized it. For groups that find themselves on the outside looking in, without power, camp can be comforting, restorative, and celebratory. It feels good to laugh, and it feels even better to laugh when you didn’t at first think you had any reason to do so. Although it isn’t camp per se, much of the midterms humor I found thematically overlaps with it. The jokes were made by people who have felt politically powerless (liberals in a MAGA-dominated culture), who formed communities around shared sarcasm and pop culture references, and who drew collective strength from their laughter.

But unlike camp, which jokes about borders in the hope of overcoming them, midterms humor seems aimed at reinforcing exclusion. The jokes quickly went from being lighthearted to mean and vengeful attacks. Many conservative fears are misplaced, misinformed, and poorly expressed, but fear deserves compassion, not mockery. That’s the only way to overcome it. It is love that drives out fear. That’s what camp knows. Laughter transforms those who join in the joke. The Christian word for this is conversion. To laugh at yourself is to let go of the death grip you’ve been keeping on your own ego. This is the first step of being born again, of being crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live—that I was haha’d away.

This is the kind of transformative laughter I think Democrats and others who are excited about the blue wave should begin to practice—the kind that invites everyone into the joke. Laughing at someone’s concern that their kids are going to get “trans surgery” during recess won’t do anything to change that person, which means society will keep waging the same old battles. The trick is to get people to laugh at themselves for ever holding such silly ideas. But for this to happen, we need to create an atmosphere where people feel comfortable admitting they were wrong or misguided or duped. If they think that half the country is prepared to take vengeance on them or to get even with them, then they’ll spend all their energy protecting themselves by clinging even more tightly to their ideas. They’ll hear people laughing at them and decide that they’ll never be welcome to join in the fun.

Even as I call on fellow liberals to cultivate a more compassionate humor, I note that nobody laughs more mercilessly at MAGA folks than Trump himself. At a campaign rally a week before the midterms in Corpus Christi, Texas, he told his supporters that if Republicans swept the midterms and kept both houses of Congress, they could use the $5,000 dividend checks he promised them to visit Mar-a-Lago. They could be his guest, he promised. But on second thought, “the problem is that for $5,000, the most you’ll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert. I’m not even sure you could buy that. No, don’t go there. It’s not a good place if you’re price-conscious.”

As he reminded his base that they were poor, they laughed hard. At him? At themselves? At their own financial misfortunes? At the realization that they’d never be on the level of the president they so eagerly support? That their master won’t even allow them to eat the hamburger crumbs that fall from his table?

For the past decade, Trump has laughed at his base. He’s mocked their blind loyalty, noting that whether he said the stupidest things or shot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue, they’d still support him. Now he’s added his voters’ own poverty to the list of the things he’ll openly mock.

Trump tells scornful, elitist, unfunny jokes that aim at keeping people out. That makes sense for a guy whose opening act was a bit about building a wall that Mexico would pay for. Haha! Get it?

We should tell better jokes, ones that aim at community, at togetherness, at conversion.