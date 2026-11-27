Crowds surround the flower-decorated glass carriage, known as the berlinda, that carries the image of Our Lady of Nazareth during the Cîrio de Nazaré in Belém. (Photo by Rodrigo Pinheiro, Agência Pará)

In Brazil, neopentecostalism has grown so rapidly over the past three decades that it could overtake the once-dominant Catholic Church by 2042. However, a Marian celebration continues to draw more than 2 million people to the streets of Belém, a city in the northern state of Pará.

The Círio de Nazaré (Nazareth Procession) traces its origins to a devotion that emerged in the Portuguese town of Nazaré in the 12th century. In Pará, however, the devotion has its own history.

It began around the year 1700, when a man named Plácido, still described today as a caboclo—a person of mixed Indigenous and European ancestry—is said to have found a wooden statue of Our Lady of Nazareth near a small stream on the outskirts of Belém. He took it home, but the statue later disappeared. The next day, he found it in the woods again. This happened repeatedly, until people came to believe they were witnessing a miracle.

Devotion to Our Lady of Nazareth soon spread throughout the region, and in 1793, the first procession of the image took place.

Today, the Círio de Nazaré includes a series of religious and secular events, including fairs, a motorcycle pilgrimage, a children’s procession, and concerts. The river procession, in which dozens of vessels carry the image through the waterways surrounding Belém, and the transfer of the statue from a school to the Cathedral of Belém are among the major events.

But the climax comes the following day, when the image is taken from the cathedral to the Basilica of Our Lady of Nazareth. Although the two churches are only a couple of miles apart, the procession can take up to six hours because of the extraordinary number of people accompanying it. This year, attendance was estimated at 2.3 million.

Although the Círio is a Catholic celebration, its participants are not exclusively Catholic. Practitioners of Umbanda, an Afro-Brazilian religion, famously participate in one of the events held at the Church of Saint John, and atheists are also said to join the festivities.

“An Assembly of God church opens its doors every Círio to distribute free water and fruit to pilgrims,” said Ademir Bezerra, who has served for the past 23 years in the Círio Guard, a group of men responsible for helping ensure the security and organization of the procession.

This year, a video of the Círio procession, featuring an evangelical man carrying a wooden cross for the entire route, went viral on social media. The man told the press he participated in the procession for his mother, who is diabetic and was told by doctors she needs to have both legs amputated.

In Brazil, multiple religious belonging has been widespread since colonial times. A recent survey on religion conducted by the Institute of Religious Studies (ISER in Portuguese) found that religious affiliations and beliefs can be fluid. For instance, nearly 40 percent of Brazilian Catholics believe in reincarnation.

However, in recent decades, tensions between evangelicals and Catholics in Brazil have been high. The mounting hostility even briefly took center stage in the leadup to the presidential election on October 4.

After a journalist claimed that Catholics were concerned about a plan by Flávio Bolsonaro (the far-right evangelical candidate) to strip Our Lady of Aparecida of her title as Brazil’s patroness, supporters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (the progressive, Catholic incumbent who ended up winning the election) flooded social media with complaints.

Bolsonaro denied having any such plan, but news reports later revealed that the leader of his church, JB Carvalho, had written a book in which he declared that “God hates the worship of the Queen of Heaven” and described her title of patroness as “illegal.”

The fallout from the controversy was visible during this year’s Círio festivities, which began in late September and concluded at the end of October.

During the river procession, a couple expressed concern that Lula might attend the celebration. They said he should not bring his “dirty hands” anywhere near the Virgin. A woman who supported Lula took offense, and an argument broke out. Another Lula supporter jumped in, claiming that if Bolsonaro were elected, there was no guarantee the Círio would even take place next year.

For most participants, however, the Círio de Nazaré has little to do with politics. In fact, many consider it disrespectful to bring political disputes into the celebration. Their relationship with the Virgin combines the devotion one feels toward a mother with the reverence accorded to a queen. Throughout the procession, people could be seen walking barefoot or making their way forward on their knees.

“The pain is a way of showing that I am very, very grateful to Our Lady of Nazareth,” said Márcio Rodrigues, a 28-year-old resident of neighboring Ananindeua. This year, he walked the entire route barefoot after learning that he had severe kidney disease. Rodrigues said he had been able to keep the condition under control after praying to Our Lady of Nazareth. He is now awaiting a kidney transplant.

At the entrance to the basilica, pilgrims left thousands of banners, photographs, and wax representations of body parts. They thanked Nazinha—an affectionate diminutive of Nazareth—for admission to a university or graduation from one, for healing from cancer, for the purchase of a new house, for a new baby in their family.

“We have to be here every year to thank her and ask for more things,” said Jadete Falcão, who has participated in the Círio every year since her mother’s death 40 years ago.

When asked whether she feared that a Bolsonaro administration might pursue anti-Catholic measures, she waved the question away, as if the subject were obviously inappropriate for the occasion.

“God knows everything and will do what is best for us,” she said as she left.