Grief sits under teal-colored tabs in the phylum of Sadness.

Among other orders: missed opportunities,

caged animals, tropical depressions.

There are several genera of grief: Widowhood, War, Divorce, Exile,

Parental Loss, Child Loss, Habitat Loss, Democracy Loss, Cancer.

To determine the species, consider

whether the grief has fins or feathers.

Are its bones hollow or dense enough to sink?

Are its feet webbed, clawed, padded, flat, or stilettoed?

Does your grief have teeth, or does it swallow

oceans with a baleened mouth?

Sexual dimorphism is common in grief, but not universal.

If your grief is amphibious, it is likely complicated.

Classification of complicated grief likely demands further research.

See also: Avoidance.

Habitat: moors, roadsides, north-facing

apartments in dense urban centers.

Range: worldwide.

Diet: casseroles, cold cuts, pints of Ben and Jerry’s.

Some varieties prefer sea kelp. Or beer.

Photos of grief are rare, for it is reclusive. It often emerges in unlikely

settings when a camera is not at hand. Sightings may be more common

during the seasons of Christmas, Passover, or Eid.

If one is unable to visually confirm its presence, observe

its vocalizations: squawks, sighs, screams, f-bombs, silence.

Tracks: unmade bedding, tangles of tissues, half-chewed

stems of greenery, newspapers piled outside its den.

If a wild grief crosses your path, don’t be afraid. Keep still.

Offer a glass of water. Lean in and listen to its story.

Never, ever, leave it unattended.