The Order of Grief: Notes from
the Field Guide of Sorrows
Grief sits under teal-colored tabs in the phylum of Sadness.
Among other orders: missed opportunities,
caged animals, tropical depressions.
There are several genera of grief: Widowhood, War, Divorce, Exile,
Parental Loss, Child Loss, Habitat Loss, Democracy Loss, Cancer.
To determine the species, consider
whether the grief has fins or feathers.
Are its bones hollow or dense enough to sink?
Are its feet webbed, clawed, padded, flat, or stilettoed?
Does your grief have teeth, or does it swallow
oceans with a baleened mouth?
Sexual dimorphism is common in grief, but not universal.
If your grief is amphibious, it is likely complicated.
Classification of complicated grief likely demands further research.
See also: Avoidance.
Habitat: moors, roadsides, north-facing
apartments in dense urban centers.
Range: worldwide.
Diet: casseroles, cold cuts, pints of Ben and Jerry’s.
Some varieties prefer sea kelp. Or beer.
Photos of grief are rare, for it is reclusive. It often emerges in unlikely
settings when a camera is not at hand. Sightings may be more common
during the seasons of Christmas, Passover, or Eid.
If one is unable to visually confirm its presence, observe
its vocalizations: squawks, sighs, screams, f-bombs, silence.
Tracks: unmade bedding, tangles of tissues, half-chewed
stems of greenery, newspapers piled outside its den.
If a wild grief crosses your path, don’t be afraid. Keep still.
Offer a glass of water. Lean in and listen to its story.
Never, ever, leave it unattended.