A Dallas County judge has partially granted Highland Park Methodist Church’s request for a temporary restraining order that blocks United Methodists from using variations of the “Highland Park” name and logos.

The order, which Judge Bridgett Whitmore issued last week, bars the Horizon Texas Conference and related parties from “using the names ‘Highland Park United Methodist Church,’ ‘Highland Park United Methodists,’ ‘Highland Park UMC,’ ‘HPUMC,’ ‘HPUMC Oasis,’ or any other designation confusingly similar to the HP Marks.”

However, the order goes on to say that it does not restrict the conference or any person “from gathering for worship, or from operating a congregation under any non-infringing name.”

With the order, the judge has made her first ruling in litigation that has pitted the Horizon Texas Conference against the Dallas megachurch, which had been its largest congregation.

The conference initially filed the lawsuit in August—seeking to bring Highland Park’s governing documents back in line with the Book of Discipline, which contains the denomination’s rules for church administration.

In 2022, Highland Park’s church council revised its bylaws and incorporation documents. Among other changes, the revised documents stripped references to the Discipline and officially modified the church’s name to Highland Park Methodist, while still doing business as “Highland Park United Methodist.” The conference’s lawsuit followed meetings in October, December, and March in which Bishop Rubén Saenz Jr. and other conference leaders urged the church council to amend church governing documents.

The dispute has continued to escalate, and last month, about 90 percent of 4,775 voting members supported the church council’s resolution to cut ties with the denomination. The total vote involved only about a third of the roughly 15,000 members on Highland Park’s rolls.

Days after the vote, Saenz announced he was removing Matt Tuggle, the church’s current senior pastor, and Paul Rasmussen, the senior pastor emeritus, from the church’s leadership. He also announced he was appointing Andy Lewis, the assistant to the bishop, to serve as pastor.

In practical effect, Tuggle has continued leading thousands in worship each Sunday at the church’s longtime location of 3300 Mockingbird Lane under the name Highland Park Methodist Church.

At the same time, Lewis has led worship for more than 100 church members who wish to remain United Methodist under the name “Highland Park United Methodist Church.” For two weeks, that congregation shared space with University Park United Methodist Church, about three miles away.

But starting on November 15, the United Methodist congregation moved its Sunday services to Southern Methodist University’s Prothro Great Hall. The hall is part of United Methodist-related Perkins School of Theology and across the parking lot from Highland Park Methodist.

Around the time of the planned move, Highland Park Methodist filed a counterclaim November 10 arguing that by using the name Highland Park United Methodist and related variants for the remaining United Methodist congregation, the conference was infringing on its trademarks.

In its countersuit, Highland Park Methodist Church asserted that the use of the names HPUMC and Highland Park for the United Methodist congregation was causing confusion among the public, including donors.

Meanwhile, the conference argued that the designation “United Methodist” is only available to ecclesiastically United Methodist ministries and that “Highland Park” is a geographic designation used by numerous communities including the wealthy neighborhood where both congregations are worshipping.

Judge Whitmore’s order, issued almost a week after a November 12 hearing, seemed to agree with Highland Park Methodist.

The order blocks the conference and United Methodist congregation from “soliciting or accepting charitable contributions using the HP Marks or any other confusingly similar designation.”

The temporary injunction also blocks that congregation from “operating the website at hpunitedmethodist.org, or any other website, in a manner that displays any of the HP Marks or any other designation confusingly similar to them.” The congregation immediately took that website down.

“This news is disappointing, but I want you to hear from me that I remain undeterred in our mission to offer a United Methodist ministry and witness to the Highland Park community and beyond,” Lewis said in an email to the United Methodist congregation. “There is an unmistakable flame of faith and commitment that is burning in our congregation, and this temporary setback will not snuff it out.”

He added that the order will require the church to regroup around its branding but the congregation still plans to hold worship at Prothro Hall.

The Horizon Texas Conference added in a statement that it remains committed to the ministry and future of the United Methodist congregation led by Lewis. “The line connecting the congregation to its beginnings in 1916 remains unbroken,” the statement said. “We remain confident in our position and believe the courts will ultimately bring clarity to these matters.”

A spokesperson for Highland Park Methodist said the church is “deeply grateful” for the court’s order.

“The Court got it exactly right—we wish our neighbors well and respect their right to worship under any name that does not infringe our historic trademarks or confuse the community,” the spokesperson said by email.

“For generations, our congregation has worshiped, served and built a legacy of faith at the corner of Mockingbird and Hillcrest. Our request has always been about protecting that history, the goodwill of our Church, and our congregation from unnecessary confusion.”

The temporary order expires December 2, when the judge has scheduled a hearing with the parties to consider its extension.

The judge also has scheduled another hearing December 7 to consider the motion from Highland Park Methodist to dismiss the case. A non-jury trial is scheduled October 12, 2027.

“While legal proceedings continue, we remain hopeful that the Horizon Texas Conference will choose a path that respects our congregation and allows both churches to move forward,” the Highland Park spokesperson said.

Lewis offered a similar message.

“Friends, let us continue to pray for one another and for a path forward in this situation,” he said in his email. “I am reminded of Paul’s closing words to the Corinthians in chapter 16:13-14: ‘. . . Stand firm in your faith, be courageous, be strong. Let all that you do be done in love.’” —UM News