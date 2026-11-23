This week’s gospel passage is framed around a detailed description of what happens when the Son of man emerges on earth and begins to gather his people together from their scattering across creation (a lectionary callback to Ezekiel 34, assigned last week). The Son of man defines everything about this gathering: who, what, when, where, why, and how. That’s the Divine’s job to decide, a job that’s purposely kept out of reach of humanity. Our job, as Jesus reminds us over and over again, is to be prepared for that day. Beyond that, it’s all God’s decision.



I would not recommend trying to determine any kind of timeline based on Jesus’ chronological somersaults. He says the Son of man will arrive during the lifetimes of those alive at that moment who have heard these words in person; a verse later he says it will happen after both heaven and hell pass away, presumably a very long time from the present. Besides, Jesus tells us not to bother working out the timing anyway, as it is entirely up to the Divine and their sense of timing and logic. Jesus already said that no one except God will know anything about this, so maybe we can at least take comfort that the entire creation will experience the same surprise?

What we can control, Jesus reminds us, is whether we have prepared to such an extent that we can remain aware even subconsciously. No, Jesus is not consigning us to lives of insomnia. It’s not that we aren’t to rest, or that we need to live lives of consistent anxiety, fretting that we won’t be prepared when it counts—as if preparedness is a switch that you can turn on and off. Instead, it’s about being transformed into the kind of person able to respond at a moment’s notice—because you’ve trained yourself to be this way, transforming yourself in the process.



I know this is possible because I was transformed when my daughter’s birth birthed me as a parent. What I found most difficult at first was the need to keep my awareness attuned even while asleep—sleeping with not one eye open so much as one ear. I’m someone who tends to be aware of everything around me at all times, so the only way I’ve ever been able to fall asleep—and remain so—is to stop paying attention, even to the point of earplugs.



In that weird borderland dead of night, earplugs and the needs of infants do not mix.

I obviously needed to adapt. So, over the lifetime of three months I eventually learned to sleep with my awareness attuned to the monitor as it happily chirped and gurgled away throughout the night. I had to transform myself into someone capable of being at least somewhat awake, even while sleeping.

It wasn’t simply that I needed to be able to hear whatever noises my child was making (although that’s definitely a start). I needed to be able to respond quickly, attentively, and—most importantly—patiently to whatever pierced through my subconscious and grabbed it violently by the collar.



Few things test your preparedness to effectively and appropriately respond in the middle of the night as well as the particular sounds a kid makes when they wake up to realize that they are sick. Beware, keep alert, for you do not know when it will be time to take your child to the emergency room. There is no avoiding it in such circumstances: Either you’re ready to handle it or you aren’t. If it’s a task you take on daily, however, crisis ceases to be experienced so critically. Once you’ve been tumbled about by the huge tsunami that is your initial learning curve, you begin to settle into these new rhythms of life. Your awareness shifts, and suddenly you find that you can somehow be awake while being asleep.



I think this insight shifts the emotional focus of this passage from the inherent anxiety induced by the end of days to a task we can actually perform: You can shape a life around something to the extent that you yourself will take on a new shape as a result of the encounter. So, what exactly are we preparing for when we prepare ourselves to answer Jesus’ call?



I’d argue that our focus shouldn’t be on preparing for a day that may or may not happen in the time of human existence, as that’s impossible to prepare for. What we can do instead, however, is practice seeing Jesus in every person we encounter and treating them accordingly. The more you get into the habit of doing that with every person, the more you will take on this posture as second nature, so that you needn’t fear the moment Jesus calls you: You’ll know what to do because it’s what you’ve been doing so consistently that you can do it in your sleep.