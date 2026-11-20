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For more commentary on this week's readings, see the Reflections on the Lectionary page. For full-text access to all articles, subscribe to the Century.

If this week’s gospel reading describes the skill of a shepherd, then the passage from Ezekiel offers a job description. It’s of the divine kind of shepherd, of course. But any other shepherd worthy of the name would also be expected to diligently search for each and every sheep in their care, crossing any terrain a sheep can access (which is likely going to be difficult for you, poor human, to access), carry them back to the herd if need be, bind their wounds, let them rest somewhere comfortable, and provide enough food and water to not just survive, but thrive.

There’s a shortage of shepherds in the world, for the same reason there’s a cowboy shortage. It isn’t really surprising: This is intense, intimate work that consumes your entire life, as you are bound to a set of rhythms that demand constant attention. You can’t let your attention up for a second, and you are in constant conversation with an entire crowd of beings who respond to instinctual motivations that are very much their own.

It sounds rather similar (only in some ways, obviously) to raising children. In this sense, the metaphor of God as parent aligns along the same axis as the metaphor of God as shepherd. For Ezekiel, the people God is responsible for shepherding have been scattered far from their own lands. With flank and shoulder, the fat sheep of Babylon pushed the lean sheep of Judah around, scattering the flock across the Neo-Babylonian Empire. There’s the necessary recitation of the legend of God’s chosen king, and with this, God is affirming that yes, God is still their God. They were claimed, and they still belong somewhere—and even more so, God will go wherever God’s people are. It’s exactly what both a parent and a shepherd would do.

I’m not weeping along the rivers of Babylon; nor does my home pastureland lie within the geographical boundaries of Israel in any of its incarnations over the centuries. Yet I am struck by the ways that time appears to spiral, so that we can see the similarities between our own time and that of a stack of other times before now, when specific circumstances were different but the challenges were similar. There are impossibly huge forces working to scatter humanity into tiny, thick-walled porcupine communities with knives and staves pointed outwards in every direction. Ezekiel is offering an alternative vision: one of vulnerable healing, with a God who is intimately and actively involved in the healing of the people’s divisions, a God who recognizes that each wound requires the salt of justice before any healing can begin to occur.