Love and desolation: The story of Matushka Olga Michael with Meagan Saliashvili (S3:E7)

Welcome to In Search Of, a podcast where we go in search of voices and perspectives that inform and expand a life of faith. In this episode, journalist Meagan Saliashvili tells the story of the recently glorified Orthodox saint, Matushka Olga Michael, an indigenous healer in Alaska long venerated in local communities for her ability to heal victims of sexual abuse. What does Matushka Olga have to teach us about humility, gender, and healing? Find out on this episode of In Search Of. A transcript of this episode can be found here.

For further searching, check out these links:

And don’t miss this related content from the Christian Century: