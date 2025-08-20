Episode 51: GG Renee Hill, creative coach and author of Story Work

Welcome to Madang.

Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.

This is the 51st episode, featuring GG Renee Hill, whose books have helped thousands of people overcome the emotional obstacles keeping them from living fully expressed lives. Hill’s books include two guided journals, Self-Care Check-In and A Year of Self-Reflection, as well as her debut prose book, Story Work: Field Notes on Self-Discovery and Reclaiming Your Narrative. She is a creative coach and founder of the Inner Story Writing Circle, a membership community for writers and creatives seeking guidance, support, and tools for the heart-centered work of writing about their lives (see allthemanylayers.com). On this episode of Madang, Hill and I talk about her forthcoming book, Story Work⁠, which will be published by Broadleaf Books in November. We discuss expressive writing, mental health, a four-step creative process, how writing saved her, and much more.

I am grateful to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Homebrewed Christianity⁠⁠ and Broadleaf Books ⁠⁠⁠for sponsoring this episode.

Please join Homebrewed Christianity’s Theology Beer Camp hosted by ⁠Tripp Fuller⁠ this October. ⁠Theology Beer Camp⁠ is a unique three-day conference that brings together theology nerds and craft beer for a blend of intellectual engagement, community building, and fun.

In Story Work⁠, memoirist GG Renee Hill invites readers to the transformative practice of creative self-discovery. Through essays and prompting questions, GG uses the raw material of her own story of being raised by a schizophrenic mother to help readers take action and reclaim the power of their own narrative. Please visit ⁠Broadleaf Books⁠ to order Story Work and to view all of Broadleaf’s important, powerful, and exciting books.

Please reach out to me if you would like to sponsor the next episode of the Madang podcast. Or simply ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠support me on my substack: Loving Life.