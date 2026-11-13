Deborah’s unqualified greatness (Judges 4:1-7)

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For more commentary on this week's readings, see the Reflections on the Lectionary page. For full-text access to all articles, subscribe to the Century.

Although the era of the judges was pivotal in the history of God’s people, this short passage is the only appearance of Judges in the Revised Common Lectionary—and it doesn’t even finish the story it starts! What it does, though, is recall a familiar, recurring pattern: the people mess up, they are punished, they cry out for help, and God provides relief. Introduced in Judges 2, this pattern repeats throughout the book. This story featuring Deborah and Barak is the third such iteration.

Deborah is frequently lifted up as a heroine of the faith, and rightfully so. She was a judge, a prophet, and a military leader. When she is identified as “wife of Lappidoth,” this could also be translated as “woman of fire.” Deborah certainly lived up to this designation! She is often included in studies of important women in scripture and is one of few biblical women whose leadership is presented without apology, qualification, or justification. Her story is so important, in fact, that it is recounted twice in Judges, in narrative (chapter 4) and in verse (chapter 5).

When we think of warriors, prophets, and commanders, women are not generally who we envision first. Perhaps that’s why Deborah has been such a source of fascination for modern readers. But a careful reading of the text indicates that Deborah’s importance arises not from being a female prophet, a female judge, or a female commander. She doesn’t just fill these roles well “for a woman”; she fills them well, period.

Our text names her first as a prophet and only then as a wife. She demonstrates her abilities as she reminds Barak of God’s call already placed upon him. It’s unfortunate that the lection ends with verse 7, because verses 8–10 continue to show Deborah’s significance. After being reminded of God’s command to assemble troops at Mt. Tabor, Barak finally agrees—but only if Deborah will go with him. She agrees, and they march to battle together.

Deborah surprises modern readers because of our assumptions about the role of women, in both ancient times and modern times. But neither the author of Judges nor Barak seems to find anything about Deborah surprising. The narrator states plainly that she speaks for God, is sought out for her wisdom and judgment, and is a trusted leader. She’s so respected that Barak does not feel confident about going to battle—something God has already commanded—without her.

The recurring pattern of disobedience, distress, desperation, and deliverance is not limited to the story of the judges. It can be found throughout human history. And while we proclaim belief in a God who hears and responds to our prayers, sometimes our own assumptions about God’s response hinder our ability to recognize it when it arrives.

Deborah’s story offers a powerful reminder that God does not always work in ways we expect. We pray for God’s help, imagining that we already know what God’s answer should be. When we ask for a prophet, we envision a certain look; when we seek a leader, we think they must possess certain qualities or fit a particular mold. Genuine though our prayers may be, we unknowingly limit how we are willing to accept God’s response. How often does God answer, but we are unable to notice?

Deborah is not an exception to any rule God created, just to our own limited understanding. The text offers no explanation for how she became the leader she is, because there is no need for one. She is simply gifted and called. And, thankfully, the Israelite people are willing to embrace God’s answer to their cries of desperation. Deborah is just one reminder that God’s people have always been more diverse and capable than our assumptions allow, and the gifts of those God has called are never a surprise to God.