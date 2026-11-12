Earth of India, dash of some rare,

imagined East, its fine dust

whirls like dervishes or sandstorms

in her pale Norwegian batter.

Stir with a wooden spoon,

my grandmother tells me,

wrist angled as it meets

the sudden dark intrusion.

Thicken with flour and cream

that shade, subtle as night falls,

into dusk. Roll the dough

on the cutting board;

carve them in diamonds,

edges of each fattigmann

scalloped like seashells,

as waves skirt the shore.

Drop them in boiling oil

until they’re brown and crisp;

lay them out quickly

on paper towels: babes

in the manger, naked,

innocently sweet but also

sharp, their fragrance

troubling the air.

I’m restless beside her, circling

in time to her vigorous

rhythm, round and round

with a fierce contention

that makes me want to put

my hand on the pulse

of the world, to feel its heart

beating in swift strokes,

its pungency a balm,

a ripe pod.