A group of Palestinian Christians is urging US political leaders to aid those living in the occupied territories, as they met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week and unveiled a burial cloth bearing the names of tens of thousands of Palestinian children killed in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Bashar Fawadleh, a Catholic priest in Taybeh, a heavily Christian city in the West Bank, was one of several faith leaders who addressed a crowd gathered in front of the United Methodist Building across from the US Capitol on Monday. Standing next to Jewish and Muslim leaders and Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant clergy from the US and the West Bank, Fawadleh said violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers against Palestinians was escalating in his home region, a trend that has been well-documented.

He said the attacks are impacting the local Christian community, spurring many to consider leaving.

“We don’t want to become the last generation of Christians in the Holy Land, and especially also in Taybeh,” Fawadleh said. “We want our children to inherit a living community, not a museum of Christianity.”

The group of faith leaders, along with a coalition of advocacy organizations and religious groups, is hosting a mix of political meetings, religious gatherings, interfaith vigils, and demonstrations in Washington this week aimed at highlighting the concerns of Palestinians. Monday’s press conference followed a weekend procession on the National Mall that included children flying homemade kites and the presentation of what organizers called the Gaza Children’s Shroud.

Organizers said the shroud listing the names of the children killed in Gaza, when laid from end to end, stretches the length of a football field. A United Nations report in June estimated at least 20,179 children have been killed in Gaza in the past three years of war.

Advocates also unveiled the shroud at Capitol Hill United Methodist Church on Saturday night during an interfaith vigil that featured an address from John Heagle, a Catholic priest who leads the group Priests Against Genocide USA.

“I believe that there is no such thing as someone else’s children,” Heagle said during Monday’s press event. “My experience with the shroud and the sacred experience of the children who have been lost is heartbreaking, and I verge between tears and rage as I think about what has happened to the children.”

Fawadleh said members of the group had met with Catholic bishops in New York and New Jersey and that he hoped US bishops could come to Taybeh to celebrate mass. He also extended a specific invitation to Bishop Robert Barron, a prominent Minnesota cleric who has a large online following and has been closely associated with President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Our young people like him a lot,” Fawadleh said. “So, we are awaiting him to come and to be beside our people and our young people in Taybeh.”

Not all of the faith leaders invited to Washington for the gathering were able to come, however, according to the speakers. Honey Thaljieh, a speaker who lives in Europe, said she was offering remarks on behalf of her brother, Issa Thaljieh, an Orthodox cleric who serves as the parish priest of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. Her brother was denied a visa into the US because he was Palestinian, she said.

Asked about Issa Thaljieh’s visa status on Tuesday, the US State Department said in a statement that “every visa decision is a national security decision” and that US embassies and consulates around the world “are prioritizing thoroughly vetting each visa case above all else.”

Embassies, the statement said, “do not issue a visa unless the applicant can credibly demonstrate he or she meets all requirements under U.S. law.”

The coalition’s focus on Washington, DC, was intentional. Multiple speakers at the Monday event noted that pro-Palestinian advocates, including Palestinian Christians, have found allies in some mainline Protestant denominations but have long struggled to gain traction with political figures in the US, including conservative Christian lawmakers.

However, Mitri Raheb, a Palestinian Lutheran pastor and founder of Dar al-Kalima University in Bethlehem, argued support for their cause is growing, pointing to the results of the midterm elections as evidence.

“The fact that many members won a seat while refusing to take AIPAC money shows that the tide is changing,” Raheb said in an interview, referring to the pro-Israel advocacy group. “I think you feel that there is something like some hope in the air.”

Raheb and Fawadleh also said they were optimistic about the prospect of Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen potentially becoming the Senate majority leader in the incoming Congress. Van Hollen—an Episcopalian who announced his bid for majority leader last week against Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY—has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. After visiting the region last year, he accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of conducting an “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war and threating to annex the West Bank.

“He understands our plight,” Raheb said, referring to Van Hollen. “He raises our voice.”

Van Hollen has spoken about Palestinian Christians in particular, calling on US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to do more to aid them following reports of attacks on Christian sites in Taybeh by settlers last July.

Members of the delegation, including Fawadleh, also held a meeting last Friday with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim who once worked on the campaign of New York City Council candidate Khader El-Yateem, a Palestinian Lutheran minister. The mayor has also been an outspoken critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Fawadleh said the meeting with Mamdani was “very powerful” and hinted at proposals for a more formalized partnership between New York City and the West Bank.

Fawadleh said the delegation had planned to meet with officials at the State Department on Monday, and others in their group were to visit the offices of several lawmakers during the week.

Among those assisting with the effort is Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos, a Greek Orthodox nun and advocate for Palestinians. She said she was aware of at least 10 members of Congress who are Christian Orthodox, but none have backed legislation that she argued would aid the Palestinian cause, such as ending or restricting military aid to Israel.

In 2025, Stephanopoulos appeared on the podcast of conservative commentator Tucker Carlson to discuss the experience of living in the Holy Land and the concerns of Palestinians. Her appearance was controversial among some supporters of Israel.

Stephanopoulos said she was excited about Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim Democrat from Michigan elected to the US Senate, who has been a critic of Israel. “I went to University of Michigan to see Senator Abdul,” she said. “I was ready to go out of there and work for Senator Abdul.”

The advocates did not specify which lawmakers they were speaking with this week, but Raheb said one of the group’s goals was to speak with Republicans who “claim to be Christians, who claim to be born again” but “blindly support Israel and ignore the Palestinian Christian community.”

Whether conservative lawmakers will be receptive to their arguments remains in question, but advocates already have religious supporters in Washington. Among the speakers at Monday’s event was Philip Hirsch, bishop of the Metropolitan, DC, Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He said the synod has “decided to stop supporting companies that do business with those who are settlers in the West Bank.”

The crowd responded with applause.

“As Christians in the United States, we cannot proclaim the love of Christ while remaining silent when our brothers and sisters are denied their fundamental rights to live in safety, dignity, and peace,” Hirsch said. “Their suffering calls for more than our prayers. It calls for our solidarity and our action.” —Religion News Service