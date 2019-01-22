Episode 55: Roma

This morning the Academy Award nominees were released. Leading the way is Alfonso Cuaron’s masterpiece Roma. On this week’s Technicolor Jesus, Adam and Matt discuss water, work, and Roma. In our first segment, Adam and Matt discuss the theological themes of Roma. With potent images of water, fire, birth, and work, Roma is a deep subject for theological inquiry. In the second segment, Matt and Adam discuss how Roma might intersect with the Third Sunday after Epiphany, January 27th. Spending time with Nehemiah and Paul, the discussion centers on preaching and bodies. Finally, in the final postludes, Matt gets postmodern and Adam gets mushy. If you needed a reason to watch Roma (it’s brilliant, you should watch it), here it is. When you are finished come and join the conversation.