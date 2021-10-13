Episode 11: Biblical scholar Wil Gafney, author of A Women's Lectionary for the Whole Church, Year A and Year W

Welcome to Madang.

Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.

Here in the 11th episode of Madang, I talk with biblical scholar and Episcopal priest Wil Gafney, who teaches Hebrew Bible at Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth, Texas. She is the author of Womanist Midrash: A Reintroduction to Women of the Torah and of the Throne; a commentary on Nahum, Habakkuk, and Zephaniah in the Wisdom series; and Daughters of Miriam. She is co-editor of The Peoples’ Bible and The Peoples’ Companion to the Bible. Gafney is canonically resident in the Diocese of Pennsylvania and licensed in the Diocese of North Texas; she is a former Army chaplain and congregational pastor in the AME Zion Church. She is the author of a Women’s Lectionary for the Whole Church and translator of its biblical selections. The first two volumes have just been published: Year A (of the three-year cycle) and Year W (a standalone volume), and we discuss them in this episode.