by Jessica Mesman
March 10, 2025

Telling us what men thought about God

When I was training to be a Catholic catechist, our instructor told us the Bible was the story of God’s relationship with humanity. I love that definition, but it doesn’t feel fair. When I read scripture I find myself looking for the women and wondering how different the story might be if they told it.

Jessica Mesman

Jessica Mesman is an associate editor at the Century.

