What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

Telling us what men thought about God

When I was training to be a Catholic catechist, our instructor told us the Bible was the story of God’s relationship with humanity. I love that definition, but it doesn’t feel fair. When I read scripture I find myself looking for the women and wondering how different the story might be if they told it.