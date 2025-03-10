Telling us what men thought about God
Telling us what men thought about God
When I was training to be a Catholic catechist, our instructor told us the Bible was the story of God’s relationship with humanity. I love that definition, but it doesn’t feel fair. When I read scripture I find myself looking for the women and wondering how different the story might be if they told it.