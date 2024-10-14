Vegetables that are fearfully and wonderfully made

This summer, a friend went on vacation for two weeks and left me his CSA shares. A CSA—it stands for “community supported agriculture”—lets you pay a local farm at the beginning of a season for a share of their bounty as it arrives—typically a box or so of fresh produce each week, often fresher and stranger than what you can get in the grocery store. (When was the last time your local Kroger carried kohlrabi, or even an old-timey staple like shelling peas? I got massive quantities of both in my friend’s box.)



I’m usually an enthusiastic but fairly regimented cook. I look up recipes, make a menu for the week, make an ingredient list, and go to the store for whatever’s missing. I then cook the recipes—I’m confident enough to add my own flourishes and substitutions, but not quite enough to just face down a mountain of ingredients and wing it every night. Rinse, repeat. (To be fair, my husband, as our household’s designated dishwasher, does most of the actual rinsing.)

I knew, from prior experience, that cooking from a CSA pushes you into a bit more improvisation—wilder substitutions, different recipes than the ones on regular rotation. A nudge out of the routine, and in the direction of eating additional vegetables. What could be better?



It turns out my friend is no average CSA subscriber. Each week I picked up about 25 pounds of produce: fava beans, kale, pickling cukes, tomatoes seemingly the size of my head, endless string and runner beans and peas. This was not going to be just a little more improvisation.



And so began my two weeks of frantic cooking to keep up with the mountain of greenery quietly decomposing in my fridge. I grilled, blanched, roasted, pickled, and preserved. I boiled a pint of black currants down into a sticky, wine-dark jam. We ate like kings that week, along with eating some experiments that were, frankly, not quite it.



As I’ve written about previously, I use my own backyard to grow things. This year my chickpeas were eaten entirely by voracious caterpillars, half my tomatoes had blossom-end rot, and each six-foot corn stalk produced a single, four-inch cob. The work that goes into a gorgeous CSA box happens on a scale I don’t know how to properly understand. But something about receiving a carrot that still has dirt clinging to it connects you to that work in a way that a bag of carrots from the grocery store does not.

It also creates more work for me. I had to rinse off the dirt, decide what to do with the peels and carrot tops (a frequent Google search: Can you eat [insert vegetable waste item here]?), and all that before even chopping or prepping in whatever way a recipe called for. But recognizing the labor behind that carrot made wasting any part of it feel like a sin. Scraps were cooked down, added to the broth bag in the freezer, or tossed into the vermicompost bins I keep in the backyard despite my husband’s slight aversion to what I lovingly call my “bucket of worms.” From earth to earth again, nothing disposed of carelessly.



Making my own clothes made me feel the same way about store-bought clothes. I could now, somehow, look at a seam and see the labor that went into it, the human care of hands running a piece of fabric through a sewing machine, and as a result I would spend the time to mend that seam when it ripped. Who am I to discard a scrap of human labor, knowing how my eyes blur after an afternoon of hobbyist sewing?