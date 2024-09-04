Wingspread
At Wingspread, the home designed
by Frank Lloyd Wright
for Herbert Johnson of Johnson Wax,
the central dome is lit from above
by circled rows of clerestory windows.
Unfortunately, those windows leaked.
Once, during a thunderstorm,
they dripped on the bald and shining crown
of Herbert F. Johnson himself
while he presided at the head of a dinner table
lined with mayors and members of Congress.
Herbert F. got Frank Lloyd on the phone
and barked, What do I do?
Wright said, Move your chair.
Years later, after the home became
more or less a public place,
one of Herbert Johnson’s daughters,
old and bent in a wheelchair,
would visit of an afternoon
just to hear percolations of silence.
—Racine, Wisconsin