At Wingspread, the home designed

by Frank Lloyd Wright

for Herbert Johnson of Johnson Wax,

the central dome is lit from above

by circled rows of clerestory windows.

Unfortunately, those windows leaked.

Once, during a thunderstorm,

they dripped on the bald and shining crown

of Herbert F. Johnson himself

while he presided at the head of a dinner table

lined with mayors and members of Congress.

Herbert F. got Frank Lloyd on the phone

and barked, What do I do?

Wright said, Move your chair.

Years later, after the home became

more or less a public place,

one of Herbert Johnson’s daughters,

old and bent in a wheelchair,

would visit of an afternoon

just to hear percolations of silence.

—Racine, Wisconsin