Poetry

Unseasonal

by Rebecca Bratten Weiss in the November 2024 issue
Published on October 15, 2024

Everything is crawling out of the earth tonight

creatures who ought to be curled in autumn’s quiet are restless 
looking for love thinking the earth has turned and spring is here

something skitters through the arc of my light.

I feel myself watched. The eyes on a moth’s wing have me in their sights. 
The painted spider descends on aerial silks.

Overhead the stars glitter like blood diamonds.

Far away in yellow canyons coyotes sing to wild dogs. 
Voices echo in the dark coal hills: 
Be fruitful and multiply, the season of dying is over.

The earth’s heat passes through my fingers like water 
and I know, the season of dying has only begun.

This poem appears in the November 2024 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

Voting is important. It isn’t sacred.

Wisdom from Augustine in an election year

by James K. A. Smith

The unsettling surprise of God’s mercy

by Keri Ladner

Readers Write