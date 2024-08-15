Two Forces I Have Known

Centrifugal

Steadfast outcast, I am fast

in my inertia from womb to grave.

Pseudo force, here is gravity without a cause.

Outward, outward, out—

am I ever-flung outward-bound

to outer dark? Solo solace,

when death claims me will it be as the snake

who no longer claims its own shed skin

to live again? Yet I have envisioned

One so vast He is unending universe

and does not sorrow in cold orbits of traverse.

Centripetal

God’s cold orbits of traverse

fix rotating route: I cannot flee,

I am not free in fleeing to free my soul from Him.

Inward, inward, in—

I am spiraling to a center’s core,

God draws me in. Of all waters,

all beings, He’s the wellspring.

He holds me fast, wheel to linchpin.

Out of some whirlwind into some whirlpool,

I am as one bone

in some great winged breastbone.