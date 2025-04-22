risus paschalis:
the Easter laugh
the devil . . . the prowde spirite . . .
cannot endure to be mocked.
—Thomas More
in the beginning
there was laughter
loud and long
such were the mornings and evenings
then on the seventh day
in His delight of that all is good
God said amen
for eons
God has wept among our violences
because a God who laughs also cries
yet like the rich young man
whose face betrayed his shock
to our utter bewilderment
amid the grief the anguish and the violences
God’s Easter laughter explodes