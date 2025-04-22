the devil . . . the prowde spirite . . .

cannot endure to be mocked.

—Thomas More

in the beginning

there was laughter

loud and long

such were the mornings and evenings

then on the seventh day

in His delight of that all is good

God said amen

for eons

God has wept among our violences

because a God who laughs also cries

yet like the rich young man

whose face betrayed his shock

to our utter bewilderment

amid the grief the anguish and the violences

God’s Easter laughter explodes