Parable in Which No One Else in the Super 8 Breakfast Lounge Thinks About How This Hotel Might Outlive Us

Maybe the flatbed driver shrinking into the folds

of her sweatshirt is only thinking about salting

her hard-boiled egg. It could be that the well-dressed family

checking their Google maps above the crunch of

their overcooked waffles is only thinking about

whatever important thing it is for which they have

already parted their hair, applied their moisturizers.

Surely the man eating alone in the pinched-front sombrero

has so many other things to consider, he will

not notice the nearby woman in her pajamas pants

trying to steady a plate of pastries in the crook

of her elbow, whom he has not offered to help balance

a bowl of Lucky Charms beneath the spout of the milk.

But, woe unto all of us if not for the lady coming now

through the corridor, her sleeveless tee aflutter

in the light of the vending machines. Who does

she not see as she offers to take one of the teeming

foam cups another girl attempts to maneuver around

a cleaning cart, pauses to let the girl grab

the room key from her back pocket.

If the woman is not thinking about

how much longer the planet can hold us,

then why does she bother? What would I do

without you, the girl asks, as if to say,

What would any of us do if not

for the magic accident of other people?

The woman takes the cup into the soft curve

of flesh between her thumb and forefinger,

cradles it like a bean holds a sprout head.

You’d spill your coffee, she says,

as if reading a fortune. An incantation

to break the curse.