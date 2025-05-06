In our meeting last night, you kept saying

we were almost out of the woods. But why

would we want to get out of the woods?

Most days, that is where I’d rather be.

So why not say we are almost back in the woods—

almost there among shaded streams and ferns

and violets and hemlocks feathering the skies?

Out of the woods? By that you must mean

twelve-lane freeways and parking structures

and Costco carts and Zoom appointments

and hour-long security lines in airport terminals.

You must mean ads for miracle weight loss

and the eternal voice of Siri and tastefully planned

communities for assisted living and committee

meetings like the one in which you kept saying

we were almost out of the woods.

So take your pick. As for me and my house—

or tent, rather—we are content to be back

with the dryads, dancing with those daffodils,

the chickadees, the stars still shining in the trees.