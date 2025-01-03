The Lost Roses

“Look here,” he showed me,

“all these buds.

I’ll be cutting off what could be flowers.”

It was January in western Pennsylvania,

windy, cold with freezing temperatures

prepared to stay.

But the man who came to trim our garden

from the fall—

yes, it was late—

wanted me to see

how nascent life appeared

along the branches of the rose bush.

Should he cut them?

I had no vision

of their blooming

and gave the word

that they should go.

Was this a stroke

to blot out any blooming?

A search for stronger life?

A hope that cutting back

might open ways

for growth beyond the sight

of us, who on this January day

see only what is here

before our eyes?