Poetry

The Lost Roses

by Sally Witt, CSJ in the January 2025 issue
Published on January 3, 2025

“Look here,” he showed me, 
“all these buds. 
I’ll be cutting off what could be flowers.”

It was January in western Pennsylvania, 
windy, cold with freezing temperatures 
prepared to stay.   

But the man who came to trim our garden 
from the fall— 
yes, it was late—

wanted me to see 
how nascent life appeared 
along the branches of the rose bush.

Should he cut them? 
I had no vision 
of their blooming

and gave the word 
that they should go. 
Was this a stroke

to blot out any blooming? 
A search for stronger life? 
A hope that cutting back

might open ways 
for growth beyond the sight 
of us, who on this January day

see only what is here 
before our eyes?

This poem appears in the January 2025 issue.

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

Where is the light? (Isaiah 60:1-6)

by Lisa A. Smith

Please, tell me what it says in the original Greek

by Phil Christman _none

Jewish leaders decry Pope Francis's criticism of Israel as 'incendiary'

by Yonat Shimron

The women who would be war heroes

by Grant Wacker