Your skin is brittle yet oozing.

Even breath hurts as You bleed out

And with each slower heartbeat silent thunder.

You of adam’s clay made perfect—

Your body slowly returns

to the garden needing Your rain on us the unjust.

Your final agonized cry

was the gathered totality of loss

and the infinite cup holding every agony.

Then, when those You loved

lowered You down into their embrace—

we shared in Your reclaiming.

You uttered I thirst

out of the thirst You had lived.

Now I thirst lives

in Your fire and wine at Your rising.