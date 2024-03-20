Five poems
The Lord God called out . . . “Where are you?”
(Gen. 3:9)
Where are you:
Eve asks
from his flank
and dark dread
You built me
him You kneaded
him You breathed
me You built
from him
and now
You ask
where are you
where
have
You
been
Where are you:
Sarah asks
age withered
driven
from crescent’s fertile
to famine land
to Pharaoh’s bed
from Abraham’s
for Hagar’s son
and now
at ninety
and Sarah
will bear
your seed
who would
not laugh
even at His
word
and only now
from my tent
does He seek
where is
your wife
Sarah
Where are you:
for Rachel and
Jacob, too
in your father’s
blind night
and brother’s rage
you sought Him
on stone pillow
at ladder’s foot
you sought Him
at the well
you sought me
in my sister’s bed
you did not
cry out
where are you
on the road to Efrat
you buried me
later
long after
when a voice
was heard in Ramah
you were no more
He alone
heard me
our children
shall return
but you
where are you
Where are you:
Hannah asks
You saw
You knew
mocked
for my barrenness
in seeing
in knowing
You did
not ask
where are you
in barrenness
I sought You
breaching
Your holy
into Your presence
You needed
a prophet
to get with child
a redeemer
trapped
trapped
in Your holy
I found You
forced a contract
got my baby
who gave You
David
couldn’t You
find Your way
to me
Where are you:
Yeshu asks
after all
you are
still asking
after the wise men
stars and animals
after Tabor
Moses radiance
after the crowds
I brought
to mountain teaching
after Torah learning
from My
Pharisees
fishes loaves
watery wine
after all
and more
what was
never imagined
by Israel
after the flesh
found its way
to your lips
my God
my God
why hast
Thou forsaken me
who did
you say
you were