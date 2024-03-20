Five poems

The Lord God called out . . . “Where are you?”

(Gen. 3:9)

Where are you:

Eve asks

from his flank

and dark dread

You built me

him You kneaded

him You breathed

me You built

from him

and now

You ask

where are you

where

have

You

been

Where are you:

Sarah asks

age withered

driven

from crescent’s fertile

to famine land

to Pharaoh’s bed

from Abraham’s

for Hagar’s son

and now

at ninety

and Sarah

will bear

your seed

who would

not laugh

even at His

word

and only now

from my tent

does He seek

where is

your wife

Sarah

Where are you:

for Rachel and

Jacob, too

in your father’s

blind night

and brother’s rage

you sought Him

on stone pillow

at ladder’s foot

you sought Him

at the well

you sought me

in my sister’s bed

you did not

cry out

where are you

on the road to Efrat

you buried me

later

long after

when a voice

was heard in Ramah

you were no more

He alone

heard me

our children

shall return

but you

where are you



Where are you:

Hannah asks

You saw

You knew

mocked

for my barrenness

in seeing

in knowing

You did

not ask

where are you

in barrenness

I sought You

breaching

Your holy

into Your presence

You needed

a prophet

to get with child

a redeemer

trapped

trapped

in Your holy

I found You

forced a contract

got my baby

who gave You

David

couldn’t You

find Your way

to me

Where are you:

Yeshu asks

after all

you are

still asking

after the wise men

stars and animals

after Tabor

Moses radiance

after the crowds

I brought

to mountain teaching

after Torah learning

from My

Pharisees

fishes loaves

watery wine

after all

and more

what was

never imagined

by Israel

after the flesh

found its way

to your lips

my God

my God

why hast

Thou forsaken me

who did

you say

you were