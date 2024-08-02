Chaplain
I heard you are in so much pain they had to pull you,
hand over hand, from morphine’s lagoon into full glare, so you can decide
how they cut your body next. Your body is growing
wrong. For once, it’s beyond your control, you who scoffed at God
and religion, at anyone who couldn’t keep up. I rarely saw you offer
kindness, always disdain. But this is not consequence. For God’s sake,
my theodicy’s more sophisticated than supposing your suffering
a divine comeuppance. Yet somehow when events
bear true to the bigoted, reptilian mind, they have a way
of sticking on like a peeled-off label’s glue. I’m a professional,
at everyone’s service to mourn, to dignify, sanctify
your dying, your dead. My job: to hold the space for grief, but it leaks
out the top or seeps through the seal. My own draws
through my skin to meet it. The ceiling and walls drip too,
an Oobleck impossible to contain. Every day I’m drenched
like businessmen walk a London cloudburst, coatless and damp
until it dries. Sometimes I remember to bring a change
of prayers. Sometimes there aren’t prayers enough to change into.