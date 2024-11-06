Blessings
7th Blessing
O to be an earth-mover making rough
places plain to prepare the way
to be like sandpaper smoothing drywall
like gentle waves on the shore erasing
the imprints of a sandpiper like
soothing sounds from the choir stall
or a mourning dove or the voice of the one
who calms the sea or like the glove
scooping up that ground ball
or a healing balm to those in need
to feed the hungry to spread good seed
to kneel in aid of those who fall
to build a bridge over a raging river
to devise a surprisingly accepted plan
that isn’t blocked by protocol
to wisely iron wrinkles out to be
peacemakers & to be
the children listening for the call
8th Blessing
This then is the blessing
no one wants to be misunderstood
or mistreated by those mistaking
you for a miscreant to suffer misfortune
& the taunts of the misinformed who
imagine it good to bring
insults against you the blessing
of missed blessings which are anything but
if they misdirect you from the central thing
This is the blessing to see beyond
blessings to the blessing of being
intimately known & intimately knowing