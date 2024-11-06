Poetry

Blessings

by D. S. Martin in the November 2024 issue
Published on November 6, 2024

7th Blessing

O   to be an earth-mover   making rough 
places plain   to prepare the way 
to be like sandpaper smoothing drywall

like gentle waves on the shore  erasing 
the imprints of a sandpiper   like 
soothing sounds from the choir stall

or a mourning dove   or the voice of the one 
who calms the sea   or like the glove 
scooping up that ground ball

or a healing balm to those in need 
to feed the hungry   to spread good seed 
to kneel in aid of those who fall

to build a bridge over a raging river 
to devise a surprisingly accepted plan 
that isn’t blocked by protocol

to wisely iron wrinkles out   to be 
peacemakers   & to be    
the children   listening for the call

 

8th Blessing

This   then   is the blessing 
no one wants   to be misunderstood 
or mistreated   by those mistaking

you for a miscreant   to suffer misfortune 
& the taunts of the misinformed   who 
imagine it good to bring

insults against you   the blessing 
of missed blessings   which are anything but 
if they misdirect you from the central thing

This is the blessing   to see beyond 
blessings   to the blessing of being 
intimately known   & intimately knowing

This poem appears in the November 2024 issue.

