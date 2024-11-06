7th Blessing

O to be an earth-mover making rough

places plain to prepare the way

to be like sandpaper smoothing drywall

like gentle waves on the shore erasing

the imprints of a sandpiper like

soothing sounds from the choir stall

or a mourning dove or the voice of the one

who calms the sea or like the glove

scooping up that ground ball

or a healing balm to those in need

to feed the hungry to spread good seed

to kneel in aid of those who fall

to build a bridge over a raging river

to devise a surprisingly accepted plan

that isn’t blocked by protocol

to wisely iron wrinkles out to be

peacemakers & to be

the children listening for the call

8th Blessing

This then is the blessing

no one wants to be misunderstood

or mistreated by those mistaking

you for a miscreant to suffer misfortune

& the taunts of the misinformed who

imagine it good to bring

insults against you the blessing

of missed blessings which are anything but

if they misdirect you from the central thing

This is the blessing to see beyond

blessings to the blessing of being

intimately known & intimately knowing