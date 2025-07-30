Poetry

Afternoons in Borough Park

by Diane G. Scholl in the August 2025 issue
Published on July 30, 2025

The man on the bus is raging in Yiddish again.
His anger swells; he spews a mouthful
of wet, noxious words.

Across the aisle, a woman says
in an urgent stage whisper,
“He was in the camps,”
and people turn to their business,
the newspaper, homework,
the gray November sky,
fog settling like a prayer shawl
on gaunt shoulders.

She might be a high school teacher,
a nurse in a doctor’s office,
or somebody’s mother, with her plain
brown coat and scarf,
her sensible shoes. She knows
what she’s doing, primed to calm
a frightened child; she signals
the others “Give him space,”
until they take her hint,
Syrian, Jew, Italian or Swede.

When somebody finds him a seat
he subsides, filling the bus
with slow, steady sorrow, his grief
a sharp and permeable scent

that curls its way around corners,
down streets of autumn trees
done shedding, where the Red Sea
drifts and rises in a fitful wind
before it lets us through.

This poem appears in the August 2025 issue.

