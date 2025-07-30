Afternoons in Borough Park

The man on the bus is raging in Yiddish again.

His anger swells; he spews a mouthful

of wet, noxious words.

Across the aisle, a woman says

in an urgent stage whisper,

“He was in the camps,”

and people turn to their business,

the newspaper, homework,

the gray November sky,

fog settling like a prayer shawl

on gaunt shoulders.

She might be a high school teacher,

a nurse in a doctor’s office,

or somebody’s mother, with her plain

brown coat and scarf,

her sensible shoes. She knows

what she’s doing, primed to calm

a frightened child; she signals

the others “Give him space,”

until they take her hint,

Syrian, Jew, Italian or Swede.

When somebody finds him a seat

he subsides, filling the bus

with slow, steady sorrow, his grief

a sharp and permeable scent

that curls its way around corners,

down streets of autumn trees

done shedding, where the Red Sea

drifts and rises in a fitful wind

before it lets us through.