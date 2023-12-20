Episode 35: Theologian Kwok Pui Lan, author of The Anglican Tradition from a Postcolonial Perspective

Welcome to Madang.



Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.



This is the 35th episode of Madang, where I converse with Kwok Pui Lan about her book ⁠The Anglican Tradition from a Postcolonial Perspective.⁠ Kwok is the Dean’s Professor of Systematic Theology and Special Advisor to the Dean for Strategic Changes at Candler School of Theology and the former William F. Cole Professor of Christian Theology and Spirituality at Episcopal Divinity School. Kwok’s research focuses on Asian feminist theology and postcolonial theology. She has written or edited 23 books in English and Chinese, including Postcolonial Politics and Theology and The Hong Kong Protests and Political Theology. Her current research focuses on the practice of postcolonial theology.

On this episode, Kwok talks with me about ⁠The Anglican Tradition from a Postcolonial Perspective, the Anglican church, forgiveness, women’s ordination, Desmond Tutu, and so much more.

