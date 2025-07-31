Powerful words, deconstruction for everyone, and more reader feedback

Powerful words

I don’t think I have ever read a century editorial as clear-cut and cogent in calling a political party to account as the July offering (“Worse than doing nothing”). It is too bad that so many Christians will think you are preaching politics instead of the gospel—but they probably don’t read your magazine, anyway.

—Ann Larson

Essex, VT

Deconstruction for everyone

Wow—Lauren Cibene’s essay (“I’m a deconstructing American,” online only) is so good. I’m not a deconstructed evangelical, just an old-fashioned retired Presbyterian pastor.

But this was an article that, over and over again, kept affirming where I am. Not a comfortable place, but a struggling-to-be-faithful-and-­loving place.

—Thomas Robinson

Indian Country, SC

via Facebook

Great issue

The best way to thank you for the stellar July 2025 issue is chronologically, because I don’t want to laud one favorite over another:

• Peter Marty’s column, “The good kind of patriotism”

• Melissa Florer-Bixler’s Voices column, “Learning humility as a student pastor”

• Sam Wells’s column, “A man I know had a near-death experience,” which I am still trying to digest

• Book reviews by Will Willimon, Jeannine Hill Fletcher, and John Phelan—I have returned to these great reads for inspiration

Thank you again!

—Roger Barbee

Woodstock, VA