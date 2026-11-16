It’s fascinating to me how easy it is to label one person a sheep and another a goat. I’ll readily admit that when I encounter this week’s gospel passage, names and faces come to mind almost reflexively. The particular people change over the years, but the immediate response is always there: the certainty of someone’s livestock identity. And why not? There have always been people whose woolly coat or shaggy beard is visible to the naked eye.



The taxonomy in the text is simple enough. Did you compassionately meet the basic needs of other people—food, shelter, clothing, medical care—or did you choose not to? Did you advocate for them, or did you leave them adrift? Did you protect them when they were vulnerable, or did you harm and abuse them? Did you respect their basic dignity, or did you humiliate them? Did you treat human beings with the respect due God’s creation, or did you treat them as disposable things?

Of course, first you have to know what a sheep or a goat actually might have looked like in a culture in which people often lived right snug among their livestock. Everyone listening to Jesus speak could distinguish between any goat and any sheep at a glance, as nearly everyone (maybe not royalty, of course) bumped into a sheep or goat every day of their lives since birth. The shepherd doing the separating isn’t spending time judging the goatness or sheepness of each individual animal; they’re parting a pile with as much certainty as I have separating cauliflower from broccoli. After enough encounters with produce stands, you just know.



And Jesus’ point here is centered on this experience of simply knowing who is who: If you nearly always choose to treat people with dignity and respect, this will shape you into the kind of person whose humaneness shines brilliantly forth. It will be simple to see, an obvious conclusion based on everything about who you are.



Deny the inherent worth of human life, however, and you will be changed, too: a flame deformed, doused, darkened. It can be shockingly obvious when you encounter someone who has voluntarily doused their own human light.

Fortunately, this is not nearly as common as our social feeds might frighten us into believing. The simplicity inherent to a binary framework like the one in this passage can lead to anxiety—the old dynamic of worrying about who is in and who is out, who is saved and who is damned.

But that’s not human experience, is it? Aren’t we all at least a bit closer to the middle on the sheep-goat spectrum? Do we feed the hungry each and every time we are asked? Do we clothe the naked with the same absolute consistency? If not, then at some points in your life you have failed to meet the standard that Jesus sets, the distinctly clear question that we should prioritize if we have any concern about how God will perceive us. Eek! Shouldn’t we be endlessly concerned, every single moment we exist? After all, couldn’t any given moment be the moment that upends us entirely, the moment at which goat horns begin to sprout?



Thankfully, no. This is about the people we become across our entire lifetime, as we face countless decisions during our time here on earth, and the transformations we each experience as we encounter the consequences of our decisions across years and decades. We may each be just one person in an entire sea governed by huge forces beyond the scope of what we can fathom or control. But it is just as true that we are active participants in the transformations that define our lives. The choices we make each day, in seemingly small ways, add up over time to shape the forms of our souls, in ways obvious to those with the necessary perspective and expertise to perceive them.



Notably, the sheep and goats themselves have no say in where they are herded, and the shepherd takes very little notice of their opinions, anyway—at least, not in terms of whether you ought to be considered a member of this herd or that one. The text makes clear that only the shepherd (who is God in this metaphor, obviously) divides the herds, and if you’re not the shepherd (which you’re not, trust me), your job is to get busy deciding whether you are going to transform yourself into someone who recognizes the presence of the Divine in each human being.



Or one who doesn’t—in which case you will deal with whatever consequences emerge from living such a life. While the vivid description of hellish terrors does grab your attention, it’s not our job to focus on the end of a life that hasn’t been lived yet, because we can’t actually experience hellfire in this lifetime. We can, however, experience the consequences of an entire sweep of decisions accrued over years, which can most definitely become hellish enough. Our lives mark us both in ways visible to the naked eye and in ways invisible to all but divine eyes. This passage asks us to consider how we want that life to mark us.

