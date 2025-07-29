Episode 50: John Kasich, former governor, political analyst, and author of Heaven Help Us

Welcome to Madang.

Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.

This is the 50th Episode, featuring John Kasich. Kasich is a national leader who has spent a lifetime bringing people together to solve big problems and leave the world around them just a little bit better than they found it. Kasich served as the 69th governor of Ohio and ran for President during the 2016 GOP primary. Today, he runs the Kasich Company and serves as a political analyst for NBC, CNBC, and MSNBC. He is the author of the New York Times bestsellers Courage Is Contagious, Stand for Something, Every Other Monday, Two Paths, and It’s Up to Us.

I am thrilled to have John Kasich on Madang Podcast to share his book, Heaven Help Us, from Zondervan. We discuss faith institutions, hope, civic engagement, social justice, and much more.

