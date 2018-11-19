Episode 52: Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

On this week’s Technicolor Jesus, Matt and Adam talk about deterrence, peace, kingship, and Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 masterpiece Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. In the first segment, Matt and Adam talk about what Dr. Strangelove’s themes of violence, sex, and politics have to say about our theology, our ministry, and our work within the world. In the second segment, Preaching to the Choir, Matt and Adam discuss what Dr. Strangelove has to do with the lectionary for November 25, Reign of Christ Sunday. Finally, in the segment Postludes, Adam talks about tacos and Matt has some movie recommendations.

Show Notes:

The Real Story of Dr. Strangelove

RIP Pablo Ferro

The Phluid Project

Los Tacos No. 1