Episode 50: Creed

Fifty! On this special 50th episode of Technicolor Jesus, Matt and Adam welcome back UPenn university chaplain Chaz Howard to talk about Ryan Coogler’s 2015 film Creed. In the first segment, Justification by Faith, the discussion revolves around Philadelphia, race, and what it means to fight for something you believe in. In the second segment, Preaching to the Choir, Matt, Adam, and Chaz discuss the intersection of Creed and the lectionary passages for this coming Sunday, October 28. Finally, in the last segment, Postludes, Matt can’t tell fact from fiction and Adam can’t stop listening to Jason Isbell.