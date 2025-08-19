On Wanting to Kiss Kandinsky’s Heavy Circles and di Paolo’s Baptism of Christ 

Norton Simon Museum, September 2024

In Kandinsky’s circling cosmos, a stinging yellow burns

through navy space in perfect traces of a balanced mind.

Through space, these perfect traces of a balanced mind

reach to strike me with desire in my gut.

I am stricken with desire in my gut

to take my kiss to something—say, Saint John’s perfect cup.

Taking my kiss to Saint John’s perfect cup I reach

but he, pouring liquid on Christ’s head, would bid me drink instead.

Saint John pours liquid on Christ’s head. He bids me drink

of the perfect golden circle burning in his hand.

That perfect circle burning in his hand sends

rings up through the cosmos—Father, Son, and Holy Ghost

are ringed with gold throughout the cosmos. Oh—Father, Son, Holy Ghost!

In Kandinsky’s circling cosmos a stinging yellow burns.