A relevant issue of the magazine

I found the November issue of the century to be well-rounded and extremely relevant. The essays on Bonhoeffer and Barth, with their prophetic warnings about the erosion of democracy, had considerable relevance on the eve of US midterm elections (“Bonhoeffer’s warning” and “Barth’s refusal”).

I was touched by a variety of other justice issues covered in the issue, including the suffering of Palestinians. First, I applaud your short item on Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour and inclusion of his masterpiece Camel of Hardships. This same image hangs in our living room as a daily reminder of the long journey to justice. Second, I appreciate your news story on the Christian witness group recently denied entry into Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, an incident that underscores Israel’s increasing erosion of free speech. It is essential that Christian publications rise above the controversy around such stories and be prophetic and truthful.

—Don Wagner

Orland Hills, IL