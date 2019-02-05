Episode 56: Unbreakable

In anticipation of the newly released Glass, Adam and Matt are joined by Yale Divinity School professor Greg Mobley to discuss comics, stories, and M. Night Shyamalan’s first installment in his superhero trilogy, Unbreakable. In our first segment, the group discusses the theological themes of Unbreakable. Conversation centers around the formative power of stories and pressing questions of strength and weakness. In the second segment, the conversation turns to how Unbreakable might intersect with the Fifth Sunday of Epiphany, February 10. Spending time with the story of Isaiah’s call, the discussion centers on identity and mission. Finally, in the postludes, Matt reflects on Rent and Adam struggles with Huck. Before you see Glass, spend a little time with Unbreakable and your friends at Technicolor Jesus.