Episode 51: Election

On the eve of the U.S midterm election, Adam and Matt talk with Duke Divinity School professor Jerusha Matsen Neal about honesty, authenticity, destiny, and Alexander Payne's 1999 film Election.

In the first segment, Justification by Faith, the group discusses what Election has to do with life, ministry, and the world. The conversation revolves around ideas of election, the trauma at the heart of the movie, and how our deepest desires manifest in terrible ways. In the second segment, Preaching to the Choir, the group discusses intersections of Election and the lectionary passages for November 11, especially the story of the widow's mite. In the final segment, Postludes, Matt talks about video games and Adam talks about genies. If the midterm election results did little to quell your anxiety, well then distract yourself with a little Technicolor Jesus!

Jerusha Matsen Neale is an assistant professor of homiletics at Duke Divinity School. She is one of the finest preachers in the country and a first-rate scholar. We are blessed to count her as a friend of the show.

The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty

Red Dead Redemption 2 Opening Weekend Sales: $725 Million