Delicate Maneuvers

On the internet old couples

are dancing in hazardous moves,

back and forth, around each other,

to pop music, loud.

You don’t really want to watch.

**

You carefully pull away the fingers

of the child who’s grasped your leg

in longing for something

not yours to give

**

You read that every year

hundreds of millions of birds die

from flying into glass, breaking

into neighborhood homes.

You don’t really want to know.

**

Soon you will raise your small,

trembling hand to say

you have the answer

or think you do

**

Yet you avoid the eyes of the stranger

walking toward you on the path

as though you’re blinded

by headlights

**

That sideways breath on a cat’s ear.

Your breath.

You don’t really want such power.