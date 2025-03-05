What is the Bible for?

To help humans understand how literature works

by Bill McKibben
March 5, 2025

What’s the Bible for? We asked dozens of writers to respond to this question in seven words or less, as well as to expand on their response in a few sentences. To see all of the responses together as they are posted, bookmark this page.

To help humans understand how literature works

A fascinating book inspired by a loving God to make sure humans understand how literature works: that it can be full of contradictions, jokes, parables, horrors, catalogues, poems, and other devices to get us thinking creatively, humanely, and powerfully. To be taken seriously, but not too seriously—and certainly not literally.

Bill McKibben

Bill McKibben, author of The End of Nature and many other books on the environment, is a founder of the grassroots climate campaign 350.org.

All articles »

We would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about this article by writing a letter to the editors.

Most Recent

The imitation of the Spirit

by Meg Giordano

God cares about people, not what you call the West Bank

by Fares Abraham

A library of human encounters with divinity

by Barbara Brown Taylor

The story of Richmond’s “cathedral of the Confederacy”

by Peyton Williams