Episode 14: Queering Sacred Art with Fr. William Hart McNichols

Father William Hart McNichols (he/him) is widely known as one of the world’s most gifted iconographers. A former Jesuit and student of Franciscan iconographer Robert Lentz, Fr. Bill’s icons have been in exhibitions across the U.S. In 1980, a year after becoming a priest, he moved to NYC where he ministered to people with HIV/AIDS. From 1983 - 1990 he worked with the AIDS Hospice team of St. Vincent's Hospital in Manhattan. In 1990, Fr. Bill moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he has assisted with sacramental ministry in Taos and Albuquerque. He is author and collaborator on numerous books including Mother of God Similar to Fire, with Mirabai Starr, Light in All Darkness, Image to Insight, You Will Be My Witnesses, and more. His most recent book with Dr. Christopher Pramuk is titled All My Eyes See: The Artistic Vocation of Father William Hart McNichols, which explores his life’s journey.