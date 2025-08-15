Episode 14: Queering Sacred Art with Fr. William Hart McNichols
Father William Hart McNichols (he/him) is widely known as one of the world’s most gifted iconographers. A former Jesuit and student of Franciscan iconographer Robert Lentz, Fr. Bill’s icons have been in exhibitions across the U.S. In 1980, a year after becoming a priest, he moved to NYC where he ministered to people with HIV/AIDS. From 1983 - 1990 he worked with the AIDS Hospice team of St. Vincent's Hospital in Manhattan. In 1990, Fr. Bill moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he has assisted with sacramental ministry in Taos and Albuquerque. He is author and collaborator on numerous books including Mother of God Similar to Fire, with Mirabai Starr, Light in All Darkness, Image to Insight, You Will Be My Witnesses, and more. His most recent book with Dr. Christopher Pramuk is titled All My Eyes See: The Artistic Vocation of Father William Hart McNichols, which explores his life’s journey.
The Rev. Cassidy Hall (she/her/hers), MA, MDiv, MTS, is an author, award-winning filmmaker, podcaster, ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, and leading voice in contemplative spirituality. She is the cohost of the Encountering Silence podcast, and the creator of the Contemplating Now and Queering Contemplation podcasts. Her films include In Pursuit of Silence and Day of a Stranger. Her forthcoming book, Queering Contemplation: Finding Queerness in the Roots and Future of Contemplative Spirituality. Cassidy is widely published and currently resides in Indianapolis where she is studying for her doctorate degree. You can learn more about her at cassidyhall.com.
