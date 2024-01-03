All those small, green New Testaments

or silver-inscribed blue Bibles—over



2 billion given away in 95+ languages—

handed out to hesitant university students

(“Thanks, I already have one,” you once

tried to explain) or gifted to prisoners,



ninety-year-olds in nursing homes,

forty-somethings losing gallbladders,



or this free bestseller quietly placed

and prayed over in bedside table drawers



in hotels, motels, seaside inns where

the words on thin paper are ignored



or earnestly sought out, a life redirected here,

a soul dedicated there, or the entire book



burned with one flick of a lighter,

or a fireworks epiphany that the faux-



leather surface is A-OK for snorting cocaine

or paddling prostitutes, the mass-produced



pages soliciting anger, rebellion,

ecstasy, indifference, penitence, theft.

For volunteers, the rules are straightforward:

commercial salesman, member in good standing



of an evangelical church; willingness

to identify yourself with the Gideon



lapel button and speak your own journey.

As God said to Gideon, “Go with the strength



that you already have,” even when,

like Moses, your mouth fills with pebbles,



even when you feel like just the neat version

of a Jesus Freak or a less doorbell-ringing



clone of Jehovah’s Witness, you know

you must dig in deep for the courage



you don’t have, a confidence that catches

on Do Not Disturb signs. But it’s easy



enough, really, isn’t it, to open

and close the drawer or drop off



the boxful of Good News and not really

say anything? No martyrdom required,



maybe just a joke or two at your expense,

but nothing Salem-style. So what if



someone tears page after page, or highlights

what she doesn’t like in orange, or sits for hours

reading Revelation backwards and forwards

while soaking in a Historic Hotel USA tub



drinking gin, then tossing the holy

book out the tenth-floor window? “Do not



cast your pearls before swine,” you learned

as a kid, but deep inside you know



even the squeaky-clean are snouted prodigals

smelling of anything but free-sample hotel



mouthwash and lotion. How can you complain?

It’s all part of the job description for eternity



and much easier than that Right-Hand Apostle Peter

denying everything in front of an unruly rooster?



Even you must admit that your small actions

seem necessary but almost-cowardly behind the scenes,



the closed doors, the monogrammed shower curtains

you never pull back, never have to clean. Still,



each night you (inhale), open any hotel drawer (exhale)

sigh relief that the book is there. The book is always there.