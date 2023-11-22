Episode 34: Theologian Mitri Raheb, author of Decolonizing Palestine

Welcome to Madang.

Madang is the outdoor living room of the world. Here, we invite you to sit and tune into unreserved, remarkable conversations with renowned authors, leaders, public figures, and scholars on religion, culture, and everything in between.

This is the 34th episode of Madang, in which I converse with Mitri Raheb about his his book, Decolonizing Palestine. Raheb is founder and president of Dar al-Kalima University in Bethlehem, Palestine. Raheb is the most widely published Palestinian theologian to date, including his Orbis books Faith in the Face of Empire and, with Suzanne Henderson, The Cross in Contexts: Suffering and Redemption in Palestine. He received the 2017 Tolerance Ring Award from the European Academy of Arts and Sciences, the 2015 Olof Palme Prize, the 2012 German Media Prize just to name a few. He holds a doctorate in theology from Philipps University, Germany, and an honorary doctorate from Concordia University, Chicago.

On this episode, Raheb talks with me about Decolonizing Palestine, the current conditions in Palestine, Christian Zionism, settler colonialism, Biblical interpretation, and so much more.

