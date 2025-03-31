Episode 47: Social psychologist Diarmuid O’Murchu, author of Divine Radiance in Human Evolution

Welcome to Madang.

This is the 47th episode, featuring Dairmuid O’Murchu talking about his forthcoming book, Divine Radiance in Human Evolution, which will be released by Orbis in May. O’Murchu is a member of the Sacred Heart Missionary Order and a social psychologist who graduated from Trinity College, Ireland. He has worked as a workshop leader and group facilitator, conducting programs on adult faith development across several countries. As a retired missionary, he now lives in Dublin. He is with us today to talk about his forthcoming book, Divine Radiance in Human Evolution, divine spirit, Aristotle, the soul, incarnation, AI, the climate crisis, and so much more.

